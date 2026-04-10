Cango Inc. Filed Its Annual Report on Form 20-F

DALLAS, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading Bitcoin miner leveraging its global operations to develop an integrated energy and AI compute platform, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 10, 2026, U.S. Eastern Time.

The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at ir.cangoonline.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company will also provide a hard copy of its annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a Bitcoin mining company with a vision to establish an integrated, global infrastructure platform capable of powering the future digital economy. The Company's mining operations span across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa.

Since entering the digital asset space in November 2024, Cango has activated pilot projects in both integrated energy solutions and distributed AI computing. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com.

For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com and follow us on: X and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cango Inc.