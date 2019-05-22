Cango Inc. to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 28, 2019 Eastern Time

SHANGHAI, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. ("Cango" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANG), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2019 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com/.

Cango's management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-902-4272 United States Toll Free: +1-888-346-8982 China Toll Free: 4001-201-203 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-905-945 Conference ID: Cango Inc.

The replay will be accessible through June 4, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:

International: +1-412-317-0088 United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 Access Code: 10131913

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com/.

About Cango, Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China connecting dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and engages car buyers through a nationwide dealer network. The Company's services primarily consist of automotive financing facilitation, automotive transaction facilitation, and after-market services facilitation. By utilizing its competitive advantages in technology, data insights, and cloud-based infrastructure, Cango is able to connect its platform participants while bringing them a premium user experience. Cango's platform model puts it in a unique position to add value for its platform participants and business partners as the automotive and mobility markets in China continue to grow and evolve. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Jenny Tang

Cango Inc.

Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5521

Email: ir@cangoonline.com

Jack Wang

ICR Inc.

Tel: +1 (646) 405-5056

Email: ir@cangoonline.com

SOURCE Cango Inc.

