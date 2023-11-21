Cango Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on November 27, 2023 Eastern Time

SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company"), a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 27, 2023. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com/.

Cango's management will hold a conference call on Monday November 27, 2023 at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-346-8982

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-201-203

Hong Kong, China Toll Free:

800-905-945

Conference ID:

Cango Inc.

The replay will be accessible through December 4, 2023, by dialing the following numbers:

International:                         

+1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:       

+1-877-344-7529

Access Code:

5256781

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com/.

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is a leading automotive transaction service platform in China, connecting car buyers, dealers, financial institutions, and other industry participants. Founded in 2010 by a group of pioneers in China's automotive finance industry, the Company is headquartered in Shanghai and has a nationwide network. Leveraging its competitive advantages in technological innovation and big data, Cango has established an automotive supply chain ecosystem, and developed a matrix of products centering on customer needs for auto transactions, auto financing and after-market services. By working with platform participants, Cango endeavors to make car purchases simple and enjoyable, and make itself customers' car purchase service platform of choice. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Yihe Liu
Cango Inc.
Tel: +86 21 3183 5088 ext.5581
Email: ir@cangoonline.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Cango_Group

Helen Wu
Piacente Financial Communications
Tel: +86 10 6508 0677
Email: ir@cangoonline.com

