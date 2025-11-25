Cango Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on December 1, 2025, Eastern Time

Nov 25, 2025, 06:00 ET

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) ("Cango" or the "Company") today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Monday, December 1, 2025. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com.

Cango's management will hold a conference call on Monday, December 1, 2025, at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time or Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Hong Kong Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

+1-412-902-4272

United States Toll Free:

+1-888-346-8982

Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-201203

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-905945

Conference ID:

The replay will be accessible through December 8, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:

International:



+ 1-412-317-0088

United States Toll Free:



+ 1-855-669-9658

Access Code:



4785049

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.cangoonline.com

About Cango Inc.

Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is primarily engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, with operations strategically deployed across North America, the Middle East, South America, and East Africa. The Company entered the crypto asset space in November 2024, driven by advancements in blockchain technology, the growing adoption of digital assets, and its commitment to diversifying its business portfolio. In parallel, Cango continues to operate an online international used car export business through AutoCango.com, making it easier for global customers to access high-quality vehicle inventory from China. For more information, please visit: www.cangoonline.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Juliet Ye, Head of Communications
Email: [email protected] 

Christensen Advisory
Tel: +852 2117 0861
Email: [email protected]

