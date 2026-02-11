Cangzhou Accelerates "Made in China" Exports via Integrated Logistics and Digital Trade Hubs

CANGZHOU, China, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Xinhuanet's featured program "Inside China Manufacturing" highlighted four Cangzhou-based enterprises as representative in China's global industrial upgrades. At a time when global markets prioritize supply chain resilience and transparency, this recognition underscores how Cangzhou is moving beyond traditional export models. By integrating cross-border e-commerce with specialized industrial clusters, the city is significantly enhancing the operational efficiency and strategic depth of its global opening-up strategy.

E-Commerce Synergy: Accelerating Global Market Access

In the digital era, cross-border e-commerce has become a "digital bridge" for Cangzhou's industrial expansion. In Mengcun, known as the "Capital of Elbows and Pipe Fittings in China," a specialized industrial cluster valued at over 10 billion RMB now exports products to more than 120 countries. A prime example of this industrial upgrade is Hebei Huayang Steel Pipe Co., Ltd., which has successfully leveraged e-commerce platforms to penetrate high-end markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Similarly, in Hejian, over 150 artisanal glass enterprises generate nearly $100 million in annual export earnings. This momentum extends to other light industries; with the development of live-streaming e-commerce bases and smart warehousing, specialized products such as Qingxian cosmetic brushes and Cangxian apparel are rapidly gaining traction in international markets through digital channels.

Streamlined Logistics: Enhancing the "Golden Gateway" for Industrial Exports

Cangzhou's industrial leap is bolstered by robust talent development and logistics infrastructure. Through partnerships between government, academia, and industry, the city has trained over 20,000 professionals in cross-border e-commerce over the past five years, ensuring execution discipline at scale.

Complementing this human capital is the strategic importance of Huanghua Port. To date, the port has opened 20 container shipping routes, establishing trade links with over 200 ports in 50 countries. In 2025, the port set a new record with a single-day throughput of 624,700 tons. Notably, the express shipping route to the U.S. West Coast, launched in 2024, has reduced transit time to Los Angeles to just 16–18 days.

"Compared to neighboring ports, this route saves a full week in transit and reduces logistics costs by approximately 20,000 RMB per container," noted Li Xiang from the Hebei Port Group Tangshan Port Group Jingji Container Corporation. Leveraging this advantage, Cangzhou is planning the The Northern (Cangzhou) Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Base to streamline the "Produced in Hebei, Shipped from Hebei" supply chain.

Policy Guardrails: Empowering Enterprises with Precision Services

Cangzhou's comprehensive policy framework, comprising top-level strategic design and localized execution, provides a solid foundation for enterprises to navigate global markets. These policies are specifically tailored to the needs of local pillars like pipe equipment and green chemicals.

Supported by a data-driven monitoring system and precision services ranging from AEO certification to financial subsidies, Cangzhou's enterprises are expanding from traditional European and American markets into emerging regions like South America and Africa. This strategic support is reflected in the data: Cangzhou's total foreign trade volume surged from 37.38 billion RMB in 2021 to 55.18 billion RMB in 2024, signaling a simultaneous increase in both scale and quality.

Cangzhou is shifting its focus from volume to value-added excellence. By deepening the fusion of characteristic industries with digital trade, the city is not just expanding its market reach, but moving up the global value chain. As these initiatives gain momentum, Cangzhou will further deepen opening-up efforts and strive to build a new highland of foreign trade in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region.

SOURCE Xinhuanet