Cangzhou Concludes North America Cultural and Tourism Events Successfully

From New York to Toronto, Cangzhou, Hebei, presented its vibrant "Lion City" charm to the world. From cultural tourism promotion to international cooperation, the city demonstrated an open and confident image on the global stage.

Cangzhou Highlights in “Amazing Hebei” Times Square Flash Event

At the recently held 2025 "Amazing Hebei" North America Series of Events, Cangzhou made a remarkable appearance, achieving significant outcomes in global market expansion, project collaboration, and cultural and tourism promotion. Cangzhou, known for its city image "Where Culture and Kung Fu Meet by the Canal and the Sea", continues to enhance its international profile and expand its global network of friends.

A New Chapter: Cultural Treasures of the "Lion City" Shine Worldwide

On October 20, the "Amazing Hebei" Photo Exhibition opened at the Diplomat Ballroom of the Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza. The exhibition featured a series of photographs highlighting Cangzhou, including scenes of the Grand Canal, acrobatics, and the city's port, which drew the attention of many American visitors.

Zhang Yuxi, the president of the United Nations (UN) Chinese Book Club, commented, "Cangzhou boasts a rich history and cultural charm. It also demonstrates an open and inclusive spirit, exactly what global cultural exchange needs today."

At Times Square in New York, audiences were captivated by a dynamic dance infused with Cangzhou martial arts, performed to the stirring rhythms of Po Zhen Yue (Battle Array), blending traditional martial arts with modern choreography. In Toronto, Taichi performance impressed the audience with its skillful demonstrations, earning enthusiastic applause.

Cangzhou's alkali-tolerant wheat, a landmark achievement in China's sustainable use of saline-alkali land and in ensuring food security, was featured at the 2025 "Amazing Hebei" photo exhibitions, attracting widespread attention.

During the Amazing Hebei Photo Exhibition in Toronto, pastry artists showcased intricate steamed bun art made from alkaline wheat, captivating Canadian guests. Through professional demonstrations, participants gained insight into saline-alkali land restoration and the global importance of resilient crop research for sustainable agriculture.

Cultural Tourism Cooperation: A New Chapter in Global Exchange

During the Amazing Hebei series of events, the Cangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism signed cooperation agreements with the Pacific-Asia Travel Association (PATA) New York Chapter, All-Canada Travel Associated Alliance, and the Canadian Cultural Industry Development Association, marking a new milestone in Cangzhou's global tourism partnerships.

These partnerships lay a solid foundation for deeper cultural and tourism cooperation between Cangzhou and North America, offering a valuable model for Hebei Province's global cultural engagement.

Elizabeth Chin, Executive Director of PATA New York, said, "There are great possibilities ahead, especially since the 2022 Beijing Olympics, a lot of the infrastructure has been improved. With deep cultural roots and a spirit of openness, Cangzhou extends a heartfelt invitation to global travelers, collaborators, and cultural enthusiasts. We're excited to help bring its story to the international stage."

"These partnerships represent a mutual commitment," said a spokesperson from the Cangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism. "As the 'City of the Canal' and the 'Home of Martial Arts', Cangzhou hopes to bring its stories to the world through various cooperation."

Cangzhou, home to both cultural and natural UNESCO World Heritage Sites, is committed to preserving its heritage, promoting Chinese culture, and fostering global cultural exchange. The city continues to welcome visitors to experience its rich history, vibrant Grand Canal life, and the unique blend of tradition and modernity that defines the "Lion City."

