Canine Approved: 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and 2019 Jeep® Wrangler Named Among 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers by Autotrader

When it comes to making canine companions bark in approval, the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and 2019 Jeep® Wrangler stand out as among the best. Both vehicles were recently revealed by Autotrader as among the 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers.



The 10 Best Cars for Dog Lovers list, announced for the sixth consecutive year by Autotrader, helps mark National Dog Day, celebrated on August 26. Editors at Autotrader curated the list of the best rides to help shoppers find the perfect new car for traveling with their four-legged friends. Cars on the list include extensive features geared at keeping both human and canine passengers secure.

"At Autotrader, our goal is to help people navigate the car-buying process through our extensive lists of vehicles that suit consumers' various needs," says Brian Moody, executive editor at Autotrader. "With this in mind, we came up with a list of cars that offer both comfort and convenience features pet owners should consider if they're buying a car."

The honor is the latest for the Chrysler Pacifica, the most awarded minivan since 2016 with more than 100 industry accolades. The Chrysler Pacifica includes convenient dog-friendly features, such as an available Stow 'n Vac integrated vacuum powered by RIDGID for quick cleanups. The Stow 'n Go seating and storage system with Stow 'n Assist and Easy Tilt, as well as optional power-folding Stow 'n Go third-row seats, clear out extra room for pets without needing to remove seats. The segment-first hands-free sliding doors and liftgate open with the kick of a foot, making loading pets easier.

The iconic Jeep Wrangler, the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world, also keeps pets in mind. Helping the Jeep Wrangler, as well as the Chrysler Pacifica, make tails wag in approval are available Mopar pet-friendly accessories for both vehicles. The lightweight Mopar pet kennel features two pockets, three doors, a carrying handle and tie-down straps that secure to the cargo area to help prevent sliding, while Mopar all-weather floor mats and cargo mats protect the interior.

About the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first and only electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wifi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.

About the Jeep Wrangler

The Jeep Wrangler is the most capable SUV ever and exemplifies Jeep's legendary 4x4 capability that stays true to the original design while providing a fresh, modern take on a renowned profile. With multiple powertrain combinations, including an all-new turbocharged 2.0-liter engine with eTorque technology that features a mild-hybrid system, it is the most powerful and most fuel-efficient Wrangler ever with vastly improved on-road manners for everyday driving. It remains true to its heritage as the original open-air fun-and-freedom machine. A multitude of technology and safety features increases Wrangler's appeal and extends its reach to new customers.

All Wrangler models are Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording. Wrangler Rubicon models are equipped with signature red tow hooks, Rock-Trac® 4x4 system, featuring a two-speed transfer case with a 4:1 low-range gear ratio, front and rear Dana 44 axles, Tru-Lok® electric front- and rear-axle lockers, electronic sway bar disconnect and standard 33-inch BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain off-road tires.

