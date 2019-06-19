Cann Launches in California to Bring More Fizz Into Your Social Life

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A refreshing new take on cannabis launches today in select markets in California. Cann, a delicious low-dose cannabis beverage, is now available in three MedMen locations across Los Angeles and one in San Diego. It is expected to launch across the state of California later this summer.

There is no beverage like Cann currently on the market. Cann is the perfect alternative to alcohol and was designed to be enjoyed in all social situations, day or night.

Key highlights:

Cann is a flavor-first beverage. It comes in three all-natural citrus and herbal flavors, barely sweetened with organic agave nectar. You can count the number of ingredients on one hand – and it's only 35 calories

The debut flavors are grapefruit rosemary, lemon lavender and blood orange cardamom - it's the first cannabis beverage that actually tastes good

tastes good Every Cann has 2 MG of THC – most edibles or other cannabis beverages start at 10 MG, which can be too strong for many people. Cann gives consumers a light, energetic social buzz, without the hangover

Cann is the brainchild of Jake Bullock and Luke Anderson, two friends living in Venice Beach who were frustrated by the lack of adult beverages that taste delicious and fit in their active, mindful lifestyles. Consumers can enjoy three Canns for fewer calories than a single glass of Rosé, while still consuming significantly less THC than the standard edible.

"We see an opportunity for those times when you want to unwind or socialize with friends but don't necessarily feel like drinking alcohol," said Bullock. "Cannabis is a great alternative but today's products don't integrate into social situations the same way a low-dose beverage does. Cann finally bridges that gap and it tastes incredibly delicious."

Cann includes both 2 MG THC and 4 MG of CBD. These cannabinoids work best when their powers are combined (also known as the "entourage effect."). The THC will provide a light buzz while the CBD lessens anxiety and smooths out the high. Together, they create a fun, lively experience - without the hangover.

"We really wanted to create a cannabis product that gives the consumer a lot of control of their experience and Cann makes it approachable and enjoyable," said Anderson. "Cann is uniquely positioned to appeal to a new wave of cannabis consumers looking for a guilt-free social buzz. It's appealing to not just those exploring cannabis, but to anyone who is looking to moderate or reduce their alcohol consumption."

Cann is available for sale in MedMen dispensaries at the WeHo, Abbot Kinney Blvd and Lincoln Blvd locations. Each six-pack is priced at $30 before taxes and comes in single or mixed flavors.

About Cann

Crafted in California in 2019, Cann is the first actually low-dose THC beverage on the market. THC & CBD, all natural citrus and herbal flavors, and a touch of agave nectar blend together to create a light, refreshing social buzz. With only 35 calories and the lightest THC dose on the market (2 mg), drinkers can(n) have a few. Cann gives everyone from the cannabis curious to the cannabis connoisseur drinking options that are better for the body. Soon, there will be beer, wine and Canns at every social occasion. The future is fluid — get involved at http://www.drinkcann.com or @drinkcann on Instagram.

