Cannabidiol Nutraceuticals Market Size Worth $17.4 Billion By 2026: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global CBD nutraceuticals market is projected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Introduction of the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized hemp cultivation and hemp-derived products in U.S., rising consumer preference for plant-based ingredients in dietary supplements, and awareness regarding the health benefits of cannabidiol are some of the factors powering the market growth. However, the easy availability of alternative products is obstructing market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

In 2018, CBD tinctures dominated the Cannabidiol nutraceuticals market with a revenue share of 42.6%, due to the higher bioavailability than other product types

The online sales channel is projected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Many companies are opting for this channel, as it is a faster way to reach the target audience

Some of the major market players are Medical Marijuana Inc.; CV Sciences Inc.; CHARLOTTE'S WEB; Irwin Naturals; and MGC Pharma.

Read 90 page research report with ToC on "CBD Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (CBD Tinctures, Capsules & Softgels, CBD Gummies), By Sales Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cbd-nutraceuticals-market

CBD tinctures dominated the global Cannabidiol (CBD) nutraceuticals market in 2018, with a revenue share of 42.6%. Increasing acceptance of cannabidiol for health and wellness purposes coupled with high bioavailability of tinctures when administered sublingually are the major factors responsible for this large market share. On the other hand, capsules and soft gels are anticipated to be the fastest-growing product type over the forecast period, as they are travel-friendly and convenient to carry in public places. However, many consumers dislike the raw taste and texture of cannabidiol and so they are switching towards capsules and softgels.

Based on the sales channel, retail store segment dominated the CBD (Cannabidiol) nutraceuticals market in 2018, as consumers prefer retail stores for buying dietary supplements due to attractive pricing. On the other hand, the online sales channel is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rise in the preference for online shopping. Furthermore, the new entrants in the CBD nutraceuticals space, find online sales channel a much economical alternative than a retail storefront.

Grand View Research has segmented the global CBD nutraceuticals market based on product type, sales channel, and regional outlook:

Cannabidiol Nutraceuticals Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

CBD Tinctures



Capsules & Softgels



CBD Gummies



Others

Cannabidiol Nutraceuticals Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

Retail Stores



Online



Pharmacies

Cannabidiol Nutraceuticals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France





Italy





Netherlands





Croatia





Poland





Switzerland





Czech Republic



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia





New Zealand



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Colombia





Mexico





Chile



Middle East and Africa

and

South Africa





Israel

