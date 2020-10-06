Cannabis Banking Pioneer Robert Baron Joins StandardC as Chief Experience Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- StandardC, an alliance network for the emerging licensed cannabis market, announced the appointment of industry leader Robert Baron as Chief Experience Officer, effective October 1, 2020.

Mr. Baron is a seasoned cannabis banking expert certified in anti-money laundering and risk management. Most recently, Mr. Baron served as Senior Vice President of Member Services at Technicolor Federal Credit Union, where he developed a successful compliance program that cleared the way for many of California's largest licensed cannabis companies to receive banking services.

Currently, thirty-eight states, two US territories, and the District of Columbia have legalized cannabis in some form. However, the vast majority of cannabis businesses have been blocked from accessing traditional financial products and banking services and are forced to operate on a largely cash-only basis. The resulting predominant use of cash poses both an economic and public safety threat, which StandardC seeks to resolve.

"The compliance program developed under Robert's leadership became the standard for regulatory risk-focused examinations and allowed for the expansion of cannabis banking to other institutions. This level of deep industry knowledge uniquely qualifies Robert to expand the framework for StandardC's alliance network and analytic platform to ensure financial services are accessible to all licensed cannabis companies and their service providers," said Robert Mann, CEO of StandardC.

During his tenure at Technicolor Federal Credit Union, Mr. Baron collaborated with StandardC, experiencing first-hand StandardC's alliance network, advanced automation, integrated compliance tools, and industry-first proprietary risk analytics.

"As a StandardC customer, I recognized, and directly benefited from, the solutions they were providing. I am acutely aware of the need for automated risk analytics that enables cost-effective banking solutions for the cash-intensive businesses, improved access to financial services for cannabis-related companies, and transparency for regulators. I'm thrilled to join StandardC and be part of this solution," said Robert Baron.

Robert Baron is a graduate of the University of California, Davis, with a BA in International Relations and a BA in Political Science. Robert has advanced certifications from Western CUNA Management School at Pomona College, is a Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS), and has an advanced AML certification in Risk Management (CAMS-RM).

About StandardC

StandardC enables a broad range of financial services for the licensed cannabis market. Despite growing consumer and state-level support, businesses are routinely denied access to financial services due to compliance risks, operational cost, and increased regulatory scrutiny. StandardC's analytics platform mitigates these challenges, giving cannabis-related companies secure, scalable, and cost-effective access to traditional financial and insurance services.

