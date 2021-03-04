Cannabis Banking Platform Provider Shield Compliance Appoints Doug Fieldhouse to Board of Directors

SEATTLE, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield Compliance (https://www.shieldbanking.com/), a comprehensive compliance management platform for banking cannabis-related businesses, announced the appointment of Doug Fieldhouse to its Board of Directors. In this role, Mr. Fieldhouse will advise Shield Compliance as it continues to build out its cannabis banking compliance platform to serve a growing number of financial institutions providing banking services to legal cannabis businesses across the U.S.

Shield Compliance welcomes Doug Fieldhouse to its Board of Directors.

As the founder and president of F4 Investments, Mr. Fieldhouse is an active angel investor in early-stage companies and innovative technologies. He previously served as president and CEO of Vesta, a global provider of payment and risk management solutions for card-not-present (CNP) transactions. Mr. Fieldhouse was a recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year for the Pacific Northwest and earned a bachelor's degree in International Relations from Antioch College.

"The opportunity for financial institutions to serve the cannabis industry is growing rapidly as legal cannabis programs continue to proliferate in states across the U.S.," said Noah Carey, founder and CEO of Shield Compliance. "Doug brings the depth of experience necessary to guide our future growth and ensure we are delivering the innovation and industry-leading capabilities required by financial institutions to serve the cannabis industry compliantly, efficiently, and competitively."

"Shield Compliance's pragmatic and innovative approach to compliant cannabis banking is attracting financial institutions that view this line of business as a valuable new source of revenue and growth," said Mr. Fieldhouse. "It is an honor to join the Board of Directors and work with this experienced team to further Shield Compliance's success in the marketplace."

About Shield Compliance

Shield Compliance transforms how financial institutions manage risk, comply with regulations, and satisfy operational demands associated with serving the legal cannabis market. Its purpose-built AML/BSA compliance management software solution sits behind the financial institution to simplify compliance, automate processes across multiple data sources, create efficiencies, unlock new revenue, and scale operations. For more information, please visit https://www.shieldbanking.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Samara Villasenor

425-255-0890

[email protected]

SOURCE Shield Compliance