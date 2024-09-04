Shield Compliance Survey Highlights Gaps and Opportunities in Cannabis Banking

WASHINGTON, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the PBC Conference, Shield Compliance (www.shieldbanking.com), a market-leading compliance platform for cannabis banking, released the findings of its annual survey of licensed cannabis operators regarding their satisfaction with banking partners, products, and services.

Tony Repanich, President and CEO of Shield Compliance

As regulations and attitudes toward cannabis evolve, financial institutions (FIs) must understand the needs and concerns of cannabis operators to serve them effectively while meeting regulatory requirements, the expectations of their boards, and the demands of their balance sheets.

"Adoption of technology that integrates data can streamline the compliance burden for financial institutions while creating a consistent, dependable experience for operators," said Tony Repanich, President and CEO of Shield Compliance. "Fortunately, a playbook is available to help bankers make decisions about serving this industry, create a compliant operational structure, and gain the financial rewards of this market."

Key Findings

Although most respondents (83%) are satisfied with the customer service they receive, they are unlikely to refer other cannabis-related businesses (CRBs) to their bank or credit union.

Just over half of respondents (54%) are satisfied with the products and services available. More than half (53%) said they are dissatisfied with fees and service charges.

For licensed operators, cash flow is a top concern, followed by profitability, and access to credit. The products respondents seek are operating lines of credit (79%), equipment financing (72%), and real estate loans (67%).

Nearly 80% of operators surveyed said they expect the profitability of the cannabis industry to be about the same or better over the next two to three years. Potential changes in the tax code 280E due to rescheduling would have a significant impact on cash flow, making CRBs more profitable and attractive targets for FIs.

This year's survey was split 60/40 between wholesale and retail license holders, with most (80%) stating their FI understood the nature of their business. That said, operators rated their FI's understanding of the cannabis industry at only 63%, a decline from prior years. Expertise is desired, which presents a clear opportunity for FIs to enhance their understanding and better serve their clients.

"The cannabis industry is experiencing strong and steady growth; however, we continue to see a need for comprehensive training and certification to address the knowledge gap expressed by licensed operators," said Erin O'Donnell, co-founder of the American Cannabis Bankers Association. "These findings underscore the opportunity for FIs to create deeper customer relationships and gain an even greater competitive advantage as competition intensifies in the years ahead."

Quantitative survey data was derived from financial decision-makers at over 125 verified licensed operators in the U.S. in August 2024.

About Shield Compliance

Shield Compliance transforms how financial institutions serve the legal cannabis market. Its purpose-built BSA/AML compliance management software solution sits behind the financial institution to simplify compliance, automate processes across multiple data sources, create efficiencies, unlock new revenue, and scale operations. With real-time monitoring and comprehensive reporting capabilities, Shield Compliance sets the standard for compliance excellence in cannabis banking. For more information, visit www.shieldbanking.com or contact [email protected].

Media Contact

Samara Villasenor

425-255-0890

[email protected]

SOURCE Shield Compliance