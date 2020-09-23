Cannabis Brand CULTA Announces Hire Of Jonathan Lassiter As Vice President Of Retail Sales

SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA, Maryland's top brand of consciously cultivated cannabis flower, concentrates and extracts, announced today the appointment of Jonathan Lassiter as vice president of sales for its retail channel. In his new role, Lassiter will be responsible for direct-to-consumer sales at the company's flagship dispensary, located at 215 Key Highway, Baltimore, Md., 21230, with a focus on growing sales and scaling operations through the acquisition of new dispensary locations.

Prior to joining CULTA, Lassiter was a sales veteran at Guitar Center for 17 years, rising through the ranks from store manager to district manager, at increasingly high volume stores. In his last post, he was the district manager overseeing 12 music retail locations in Virginia, Maryland and Washington D.C., worth more than $50 million dollars. He developed core skills in store design, planograms, inventory assortment, logistics and supply chain. Throughout his tenure, he regularly won national recognition and awards for highest productivity in KPI metrics. He successfully completed and obtained certification from Guitar Center's highly selective Leadership Institute in 2019.

"We're excited to welcome Jonathan to the team, as we continue with our mission to provide our medical patients with exceptional products and customer service," said Mackie Barch, president and co-founder of CULTA. "Jonathan's expertise is a key asset to growing our retail business."

"I am extremely excited to join such a talented and diverse core of business leaders to help to continue to make CULTA best-in-class within the industry," said Lassiter.

Lassiter's hire is part of CULTA's strategy to invest in skilled leadership, even from outside the cannabis industry. Recent team additions include Jonathan Clark as chief financial officer , who joined CULTA from CAVA Group, Inc. Former police chief James Pilchard signed on as vice president of operations for CULTA. Renier Fee was previously at Guitar Center before becoming CULTA's senior marketing director.

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst to a long overdue conversation on ending the war on drugs. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's lifesaving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.Culta.io .

