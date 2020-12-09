Cannabis Brand CULTA Announces Partnership With New Age Nanotech

Cannabis brand CULTA announced its deal with New Age Nanotech to combine expertise & enter the edibles category in 2021. Tweet this

"Rapid-onset is the future of cannabis," said Mackie Barch, president and co-founder of CULTA. "The future of cannabis isn't smoking or vaping and people don't want to wait an hour for edibles to work. New Age's rapid-onset technology will allow us to create products with a safe but fast onset in five to fifteen minutes. No more horror stories of over indulging on edibles."

Infusing cannabis into edibles presents three major challenges: limited shelf-stability, poor absorption, and inconsistent dosing. An expert in oral delivery technologies, New Age Nanotech addresses these issues with its patented solution, Solutech™ - a clear, pharmaceutical-grade, bioactive formulation.

New Age Nanotech's early research on Solutech™ showed dramatically increased speed of absorption and elimination (fast onset and offset of effects), peak blood levels and bioavailability, along with a consistent and desirable consumer experience. Most notably, Solutech™ is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase I human clinical trial led by KGK Science, a premier clinical research organization. The Health Canada-approved trial is nearing completion.

"We couldn't be more thrilled that CULTA will develop and launch Solutech™-infused premium products to the Maryland market. Our licensing partnership represents two best-in-class companies joining forces to develop clinically-backed and reliably-dosed products with CULTA's craft cannabis," said Dr. Volker Berl, CEO of New Age Nanotech.

"Solutech™ may be the fastest-acting, most bioavailable and comprehensively studied delivery system, uniquely differentiated and validated by the only Phase I human clinical trial in the industry for both major cannabinoids", he continued. "We are excited to help CULTA build the future of the edibles market in Maryland, and beyond."

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst to a long overdue conversation on ending the war on drugs. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's lifesaving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.Culta.io .

ABOUT NEW AGE NANOTECH

New Age Nanotech is enabling the world's most innovative, clinically-backed, and consumer-focused products to improve health and wellness through Solutech™, the company's flagship water-soluble delivery technology. Solutech™ offers a fully characterized pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profile for consumer products to champion safe & effective use. New Age Nanotech offers Solutech™ to CPG brands for the development and commercialization of innovative, convenient, and controlled-dose products that speak to the evolving needs of their consumers. For inquiries about Solutech™: (800) 210-9809 or [email protected].

