CULTA UNVEILS SIGNATURE DROPS CANNABIS COLLECTION

Drop 1: Premium Pre-Rolls – Elevate Your Experience

The first drop in the Signature Drops Collection highlights CULTA's premium pre-rolls available in a two-pack and five-pack option. Handcrafted with care using premium CULTA flower strains, these pre-rolls bring the best of CULTA's cultivation, perfectly rolled for a smooth, consistent, and convenient experience.

Drop 2: Edibles and Vapes – New Flavors and Innovations

The second drop invites consumers to indulge in our premium vapes and savor the flavors of our grass gummies. Both our edibles and vapes are crafted from CULTA's top-tier flower, ensuring they are free from artificial flavors and synthetics. grass gummies are available in the classic Baltimore Crush flavor, as well as the brand-new Bay Berry Nighttime option. Enjoy pure, natural flavor in every hit and bite.

Drop 3: Solventless Concentrates - The Purest and Cleanest Experience

The third drop offers a pure and clean cannabis experience for the connoisseur seeking top-tier extracts. Solventless concentrates are made without the use of any chemical solvent like CO2, butane, or ethanol. Rather, solventless concentrates utilize heat and pressure during the extraction process to maximize and preserve the quality of the plant material. CULTA's Live Rosin solventless concentrates will be available in a variety of strains and concentrations of effect-driven cannabinoids.

Drop 4: CULTA Connoisseur Collection (CCC) – The Pinnacle of Cannabis Excellence

The crown jewel of the Signature Drops Collection is the CULTA Connoisseur Collection (CCC). This premium line features hand-selected strains from meticulously crafted cultivars, offering consumers an unparalleled cannabis experience. In this drop, CULTA Connoisseur Collection will debut in unique white jars to reflect the exceptional product within. The white jars symbolize the height of cannabis craftsmanship and are expected to become a sought-after item for true connoisseurs.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our Signature Drops Collection, which represents our newest products, displaying our commitment to continuing to raise the bar in craft cannabis," said Allison Siegel, CEO of CULTA. "Each drop has been meticulously crafted to provide our customers with not only the highest quality cannabis but also with new and innovative ways to enjoy it. We believe this collection will set a new standard in the Maryland cannabis market, and we can't wait for our community to experience it."

The Signature Drops Collection is available statewide, with products rolling out in limited quantities. Don't miss your chance to experience these unique offerings.

ABOUT CULTA

Born in 2015, CULTA is Maryland's premier craft quality producer of cannabis flower and cannabis extracts. We are proud and passionate cultivators, scientists, activists, musicians and global citizens. We believe in the power of cannabis to heal and for cannabis to be the catalyst for a long-overdue conversation about drug reform. For many who have quietly battled chronic conditions with cannabis, it is more than a plant, it's life-saving medicine and a lifestyle. To learn more, please visit www.Culta.com .

