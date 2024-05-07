Cannabis Brand House Motif Labs Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

The company also added a Senior Director of Sales Finance and Insights to strengthen its financial leadership team

LONDON, ON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif Labs, the leading brand house shaping Canada's cannabis 2.0 market with an iconic portfolio—including BOXHOT, DEBUNK, and Rizzlers—announced today the appointment of two key executives to its financial leadership team. Jason Macintosh as the company's first Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Mohsin Iqbal as Senior Director of Sales Finance and Insights.

Motif Labs is the largest privately owned licensed producer in Canada, and owns the #1 vape brand in the country, BOXHOT, which has a 13 percent Canadian market share. With the addition of two new financial leaders and a newly opened operating facility that will triple its production capabilities once fully operational, Motif is firmly positioned for its forthcoming phase of growth and expansion.

Mario Naric, Founder and CEO of Motif, said, "As Motif expands its facilities, capabilities, brands, and product lines, we are doing so with rigorous oversight in financial discipline, data, and analytics. With the appointments of Jason and Mohsin, we are elevating how we manage costs and cash flow and bolstering our sales insights and analytics. Each of them strengthens our financial leadership team and helps solidify Motif's profitable growth trajectory."

Macintosh is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) who brings to Motif a wealth of financial management experience and an entrepreneurial mindset. Focusing on strengthening financial discipline throughout the organization, Macintosh will play a pivotal role in navigating Motif's expansion into additional markets, product categories, and business streams. As CFO, he will ensure that strong risk management practices are in place to support Motif's rapid growth strategy while remaining lean, nimble, and agile in a fast-changing industry.

Macintosh added, "I am thrilled to join a stellar leadership team that has built a top-tier licensed cannabis producer in Canada with some of the country's most successful brands. Fiscal responsibility and a strong balance sheet positions Motif to remain opportunistic as the cannabis landscape evolves. As one of the few profitable cannabis producers in Canada, Motif remains committed to maintaining positive cash flow and market share growth."

Iqbal joins Motif with extensive experience in data automation, sales process optimization, and analytics across the CPG, retail, and tobacco sectors, including Coca-Cola and British American Tobacco. His appointment underscores Motif's commitment to driving profitable growth through data-driven decision-making in an increasingly competitive and price-compressed cannabis industry. Iqbal will lead efforts to aggregate Motif's vast data sources and centralize an insights team focused on optimizing product assortment, sales, and marketing actions to maximize revenue, profit, and market share.

Iqbal added, "As we embark on this exciting phase of expansion at Motif, my focus is to boost our sales performance and deepen our understanding of market dynamics and customer preferences. By integrating these insights into our strategic decisions, we are poised to meet and exceed our growth targets, ensuring Motif's position as a leader in the industry."

About Motif Labs

Founded in 2017 by a team of scientists and engineers, Motif Labs is the largest privately owned cannabis business in Canada, shaping Canada's cannabis 2.0 market with a portfolio of iconic brands, including Boxhot (Canada's #1 cannabis vape brand), DEBUNK, and Rizzlers. For more information, visit https://motiflabs.ca/

Media Contact:

Jordanna Szalkai, Motif Labs

[email protected]

SOURCE Motif Labs