Motif Labs Expands Brand Portfolio with Launch of Rizzlers, Easy-to-Use Big Flavored Vapes that Bring Elevated Experiences to Cannabis Consumers

No. 1 Vape Company in Canada Introduces Closed -Loop Vape System for Next Generation of Savvy Cannabis 2.0 Consumers

LONDON, ON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Motif Labs, the leading brand house shaping Canada's cannabis 2.0 market with an iconic portfolio—including Boxhot, DEBUNK, and Boondocks—is proud to unveil Rizzlers, a bold new cannabis brand that redefines the consumer experience with easy-to-use flavored vapes packaged in vibrant and eye-catching designs. The first phase of the launch includes an assortment of closed-loop kits (battery and pods) in six juicy flavors. Like all Motif Labs' brands, Rizzlers showcases intuitive branding and a premium product experience for the next generation of cannabis consumers who came of age after legalization in Canada.

The Rizzlers Pods work seamlessly with the Rizzlers Rizz Dispenser Battery. With auto draw activation and a magnetic connection, no threads or buttons are needed. These vapes are ready to hit and go, providing consumers with a sensory journey through a carefully curated assortment of flavors.

Mario Naric, Founder and CEO of Motif Labs, says, "Two things were clear to us—there's a growing consumer cohort who have entered adulthood since legalization and they are quite underserved in the Canadian market. This next generation of consumers prefer vapes over flower and are extremely savvy about vape technology. They are also experiencing unprecedented cost pressures in their lives and require products that meet a lower retail price. Leaning into these insights during product development, we have created a product that delivers an attractive price proposition without compromising on design, functionality, and quality."

Motif Labs' extensive R&D process led to an easy-to-use, easy-to-understand pod and battery system that mitigates the most common consumer pain points like leaking and clogging. Rizzlers boasts unparalleled hardware design that delivers flavor, effect, and optimal vapor production to provide an exhilarating user experience.

Naric adds, "Rizzlers sets a new standard for excellence and creativity in the cannabis industry. After spending time understanding our target demographic's preferences, we narrowed in on the reasons they want to move away from the ubiquitous threaded 510 platform. We believe the closed-loop system is a winning strategy because it addresses those needs of functionality, ease of use, flavor, and design."

Available at select stores in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario starting in February, and in Manitoba and Saskatchewan in March, current offerings include the Rizzlers battery and a variety of memorable flavors. Four additional flavors will drop later this year.

Tropicoco 0.95g Pod & Battery Kit

Blud Orange 0.95g Pod

Berry Drip 0.95g Pod

Citrus Cyclone 0.95g Pod

Watermelon Razzler 0.95g Pod

Mango Slap 0.95g Pod

For more information, visit www.Rizzlers.com or @rizzlers.slap on Instagram.

About Motif Labs

Founded in 2017, Motif Labs is a leading brand house shaping Canada's cannabis 2.0 market with a portfolio of iconic brands, including Boxhot (Canada's #1 cannabis vape brand and winner of ADCANN's 2023 Cannabis Accessory of the Year award), DEBUNK, and Boondocks. Founded by a team of scientists and engineers, Motif is the largest privately owned cannabis business in Canada. For more information, visit https://motiflabs.ca/

Media Contact:

Gretchen Giles, Avaans Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Motif Labs