Cannabis Brand JANE Debuts Premium Product Line to Reduce Menopausal Symptoms

News provided by

JANE

16 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

The Inaugural Hemp-Derived Offering is One of the First Designed to Aid Women's Health Issues

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JANE, a low-dose cannabis brand helping women manage menopausal symptoms and other health challenges, today unveiled its inaugural nine-piece, direct-to-consumer product line. JANE's hemp-derived tinctures, topicals, and vape products are now available via shipping in all U.S. markets, excluding Oregon, Washington, North Dakota, Idaho, and Colorado.

JANE
JANE

Founded in March 2023, JANE is one of the first mission-driven brands coming to market with low-dose, hemp-derived cannabis products addressing women's health issues including insomnia, stress, low libido, menopause and more. The brand's Founder & CEO, Michelle Courtright, is driven by her desire to educate women on the benefits of cannabinoids and become a trusted partner in the alleviation of symptoms. Courtright was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017 and used cannabis to help with her pain relief, insomnia and early-onset menopause.

JANE employs a proprietary THC/CBD blend that separates its products from other Delta-9 products on the market. The premium line features nine products: Sleep, Pain, Relax, Creativity, Menopause, Libido, Pleasure, Appetite and 'Fuck Cancer' - a portion of the proceeds of which will benefit cancer support organizations.

"Whether it's hot flashes or insomnia, women are always searching for ways to manage perimenopause and menopause symptoms, as they greatly impact our lives," said CEO & Founder, Michelle Courtright. "I began experimenting with low-dose cannabis while going through chemotherapy. Over time, I realized I could microdose to help treat pain, nausea and insomnia without using traditional pain medication. Through JANE's low-dose products, I hope to help other women manage the symptoms associated with breast cancer, perimenopause, menopause and beyond."

Under Courtright's leadership, JANE is a unique, forward-thinking cannabis enterprise designed by women for women. For more information about JANE's product offerings, benefits or availability, please visit https://welovejane.co/.

About JANE
JANE is a low-dose cannabis brand helping women fight menopausal symptoms and other health impacts. Using low-dose formulations of custom cannabinoids, we are helping women discover freedom from pain and discomfort. Made of hemp-derived cannabis by women, for women, our first product line includes Sleep, Pain, Relax, Creativity, Menopause, Libido, Pleasure, Appetite and 'Fuck Cancer' - a portion of the proceeds of which will be used to benefit cancer support organizations.

Media Contact:
Morgan Hurley
MATTIO Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE JANE

