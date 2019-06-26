Cannabis Companies are Aggressively Expanding Their Global Footprint

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis market is gaining significant traction. Over the last year, Canada approved its recreational use. More U.S. states are legalizing. Corporate America is using cannabis in everything from lotions and sunscreen to alcohol and sports drinks. President Trump signed the 2018 Farm Bill into law. In addition, over the next decade, spending on worldwide cannabis could reach $57 billion by 2027, according to Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics. In their report, "The Road Map to $57 Billion Worldwide Market," analysts note that the South American market for example could grow from $125 million in 2018 to $776 million by 2027. They also note that Germany could become the leader in the European cannabis market, with Italy expected to see $1.2 billion cannabis sales by 2027. That's opening a wide range of opportunity for companies including MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE:MYM) (OTCQB:MYMMF), Cannabis Science Inc. (OTCPK:CBIS), OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)(TSX-V:OGI), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE:CURA)(OTCQX:CURLF), and The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX:FIRE)(OTCQX:SPRWF).

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) (OTCQB:MYMMF) BREAKING NEWS: MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. just announced it engaged Kirsty Morrison as Territory Manager for European Operations. Ms. Morrison will be located in London, England and will lead the European CBD Sales and Distribution team. Ms. Morrison has established relationships in the emerging UK CBD market to use as the launching point for European operations. The company is exploring a number of projects in Europe with the goal of becoming a global distributor of bulk CBD isolate and unique products. "In keeping with our Strategic Plan, we're delighted to welcome Kirsty to the MYM family and look forward to expanding our CBD distribution efforts into Europe," said Howard Steinberg, CEO of MYM. "Europe is one of the fastest growing markets for CBD products with a projected market approaching $2 billion by 2023. MYM aims to be at the forefront of this movement by positioning the company to be a key player in the importation and distribution of CBD products." For more information on MYM, please visit: https://www.mym.ca/

Other cannabis-related developments from around the markets include:

Cannabis Science Inc. (OTCPK:CBIS) just announced that it has been introduced as one of the key industry partners in the recently launched, ground-breaking International Phytomedicines Institute (IPI) at Harvard Medical School. The International Phytomedicines Institute (IPI), launched during this year's Harvard GHC Summit, is a transformative initiative by the Global Health Catalyst designed to elevate phytomedicines in global health, accelerate clinical translation and commercialization of evidence-based plant medicines/healthcare products and provide a world class core facility for research, and consultation on medicinal plants. The IPI aims to leverage the best science, technology, and education from Harvard and partner institutions such as University of Oxford, Purdue University, University of Pennsylvania, Baylor College of Medicines, Brigham Woman's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, Heidelberg University, University of Massachusetts Lowell, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the Smithsonian Institute Washington DC, and IBM, to name a few. The Harvard GHC Summit had the pleasure to announce some of its newest IPI collaborators including some of the Greatest NFL players of all time and their organizations, Nestre, Lockeroom Consulting, and Primitive.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)(TSX-V:OGI) received approval from Health Canada for the licensing of 17 additional cultivation rooms within the Phase 4A/4B perimeter of the building. Thirteen of 31 Phase 4A cultivation rooms originally contemplated have previously been licensed. The 31st room initially contemplated for Phase 4A is being moved from the Company's 4A plans to its 4B licensing plans thereby adjusting Phase 4A from 31 to 30 rooms and Phase 4B from 32 rooms to 33 rooms. The approval of the new cultivation rooms represents 14,000 kg/yr of increased target production capacity for total licensed production capacity of 61,000 kg/yr (down from 62,000 kg/yr as a result of the room moved from Phase 4A to 4B). This change was made to optimize licensing and construction scheduling and continuity. "Sustainable growth, exceptional quality and constant innovation are the pillars of our overall strategic approach," explains Greg Engel, CEO, Organigram. "We are proud to continue to increase our physical capacity to meet the needs of cannabis consumers across the country while also bringing new thinking and technology to our production."

Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE:CURA)(OTCQX:CURLF) announced that it completed the acquisition of the Emerald dispensary in Gilbert, Arizona, whose license is held by Absolute Healthcare, Inc., an Arizona non-profit corporation. The signing was announced earlier on May 21, 2019 and the transaction was closed on May 29, 2019. Emerald is the only dispensary licensed to operate in the Town of Gilbert which is located in the Metro Phoenix area. It is one of Arizona's largest and longest standing medical cannabis retailers, serving over 44,000 unique patients since 2014. Curaleaf has the largest footprint of single-branded retail stores in the U.S. and is executing on its strategy of building a national brand in highly populated states. Curaleaf will continue to explore opportunities to open additional locations throughout the state of Arizona in 2019.

The Supreme Cannabis Company Inc. (TSX:FIRE)(OTCQX:SPRWF) announced the launch of Supreme Heights, an investment platform based in London, UK focused on opportunities in the UK and Europe's CBD health and wellness space. Supreme Heights intends to make strategic investments in and provide support services to differentiated high-growth health and wellness businesses with focused brands and premium CBD offerings. Supreme Cannabis has launched Supreme Heights as a separate entity that will solely address opportunities in the UK and Europe's CBD health and wellness market. Supreme Heights will benefit from Supreme Cannabis' regulatory, product commercialization, supply chain, marketing and capital markets expertise and corporate support services. Supreme Cannabis' management team has immense experience supporting health and wellness companies operating in Canada and international markets. Supreme Heights will draw on the Company's experience launching premium brands.

"The rapidly evolving CBD markets in the UK and Europe present compelling investment opportunities given the promising environments for new health and wellness companies to establish differentiated brands and capture meaningful market share. Supreme Heights is positioned to quickly act on attractive opportunities and establish an early mover advantage in the space," said Navdeep Dhaliwal, CEO of Supreme Cannabis. "Supreme Heights will benefit from our experience launching some of the most premium cannabis brands in Canada and from the strong leadership and the deep industry connections of our UK partners. We look forward to driving value for Supreme Cannabis shareholders through this investment platform."

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates Financialnewsmedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third- party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM expects to be compensated twenty-five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:

editor@financialnewsmedia.com

+1(561)325-8757

SOURCE FinancialNewsMedia.com