Cannabis Cultivation Operations Booming as Cannabis Friendly Regulations Fueling Big Revenue Opportunities

A big question lately has been circulating around in the legal marijuana industry as the market continues to grow at a rapid pace: Is Indoor or Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation Key To Success… Or Is It Something Else Entirely? The Cannabis Business Times, an industry source in an article titled: "The Inside Scoop on Outdoor Cultivation" condenses the differences. "Growing under the sun has its advantages, such as low operating costs, but other rewards- and risks-also lurk in the shadows. Outdoor growing is the baseline for cannabis-production cost: no lighting, no cooling, with lower capital and operating costs. Just a field, a tractor, and some hands and feet. In the right locales, rain delivers the water for free. Whether one grows indoors or outdoors, cannabis cultivation is still all about light, nutrients and water. In that respect, all growing is the same. But when one looks more closely, it easy to find that each environment in which one grows present its own set of challenges." The challenge for all growers, indoors and out, remains controlling costs and maximizing yield. Active companies in the Cannabis market this week include Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTC: NUGS), Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC: SGMD), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB)(TSX:ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX:WEED), MariMed Inc. (OTC: MRMD).

FORBES weighed in on the cultivation subject, that indoor/outdoor is not the most important component of making money and thriving in the cannabis cultivation marketplace. The article poses: "The current "green rush" has brought with it an intense focus on large-scale cannabis cultivation. Across the United States and around the globe, we routinely hear stories of companies building larger and larger cannabis farms. In Arizona, Colorado, California, and Oregon… While large-scale Canadian producers are building greenhouses in the millions of square feet and building similar-sized facilities in Europe, Australia, and elsewhere." It continues on to say that more acreage is not the way. "What investors should be more focused on is controlling brands and the distribution points for those brands. Simply put, in the long term it will be simply untenable for large-scale indoor cannabis producers in the United States and Canada to survive. Even greenhouse producers in most regions of the country will struggle to compete with low-cost production on the west coast and Latin America."

Cannabis Strategic Ventures, Inc. (OTCPK:NUGS) BREAKING NEWS: Cannabis Strategic Ventures today announces that it has signed a Letter of Intent to partner with a Santa Barbara County cultivation operation that holds approximately 40 commercial cannabis licenses from the County of Santa Barbara, the California Bureau of Cannabis Control, the Manufactured Cannabis Safety Branch, and the CalCannabis Cultivation for growth, manufacturing and cultivation. The parties involved are working on a final agreement.

"As we increase Cannabis Strategic Ventures' stronghold in the California cannabis market, we are pursuing partnerships that are strategically aligned with our corporate growth plans," comments Simon Yu, CEO, Cannabis Strategic Ventures. "Obtaining access to a large batch of licenses located between the cannabis-friendly cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles will allow us to expedite our growth and scalability."

A Pew Research study from September states that 62% of Americans support legal cannabis, double the support recorded in 2000, highlighting increased acceptance for cannabis-friendly regulations. As consumer demand for recreational and medicinal cannabis continues to grow, industry leaders are forced to solidify suppliers for their distribution channels. "Cannabis Strategic Ventures is excited for 2019 and what increases in consumer demand could mean for our brand," comments Yu. "We remain focused on managing our business operations for growth and making sure we are well prepared to keep up with the momentum of the cannabis industry." Read this and more news for Cannabis Strategic Ventures at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-nugs

Other recent developments and major influences in the cannabis industry include:

Sugarmade, Inc. (OTCQB: SGMD) is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. In late 2018 Sugarmade stated the company was pursuing a deal they expected to be highly accretive for shareholders. Scheduled for January 2019, the deal is subject to an extensive audit of the Sky Unlimited operations, but confidence is high that this latest acquisitive foray by Sugarmade will spell share price appreciation gold for the company's shareholders. In fact, things are apparently looking so good overall for the company that management has begun positioning for a potential NASDAQ uplisting, tapping the requisite legal team to expedite the process. Sugarmade, Inc. is a product and brand marketing company investing in products and brands with disruptive potential. Sugarmade's brands include ZenHydro.com, CarryOutSupplies.com, and BudLife Cannabis Storage Solutions.

Aurora Cannabis Inc.(NYSE: ACB)(TSX: ACB.TO) announced today that the Company has entered into a letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of privately held Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation ("Whistler"), in an all-share transaction valued at up to approximately $175 million, including certain milestone payments (the "Transaction"). Located in Whistler, British Columbia, Whistler has developed one of Canada's most iconic cannabis brands, built on quality, award-winning organic certified BC bud. The Transaction is expected to provide Aurora with a premium and differentiated organic certified product suite, expanding both its medical and adult-use offerings, and reinforcing Aurora's presence in the well-established west coast cannabis market.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) (TSX:WEED) closed on Tuesday at $41.30 trading over 27 Million shares by the market close. Its average volume is slightly over 10.6 million. The company announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2019 ended December 31, 2018 after financial markets close on February 14, 2019. Following the release of its third quarter 2019 financial results, Canopy Growth will host a conference call and audio webcast with Bruce Linton, Chairman & Co-CEO and Tim Saunders, EVP & CFO at 8:30 AM Eastern Time on February 15, 2019.

MariMed Inc. (OTCQB:MRMD) a leading multi-state cannabis operator, today announced the formation of MariMed Hemp, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary to be entirely focused on hemp-derived CBD products. MariMed Hemp will have a dedicated executive team, proprietary brand and product lines, and distribution and marketing relationships, all separate from MariMed's core cannabis business.

The subsidiary builds on MariMed's recent investment in GenCanna Global, a leader in high-quality, fully compliant hemp cultivation and processing which is acclaimed for its genetics, proprietary cultivation practices and best in class processing procedures that produce world class, GMP, quality CBD isolates and oils. GenCanna anticipates planting and processing over 10,000 acres of hemp in 2019, making it one of the nation's largest hemp producers and the key supplier of hemp CBD oil to MariMed Hemp.

"With the recent signing of the U.S. Farm Bill that declared hemp fully legal at the federal level, we believe the hemp CBD industry may grow even faster than the cannabis industry," said Robert Fireman, CEO of MariMed.

