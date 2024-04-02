Cannabis Genetics Company Phylos Announces Elite Seeds: High-Potency, Production-Ready F1 Hybrid Seeds for Controlled Environments

Elite cannabis seeds produce uniform genetics that outperform clones with higher yields, lower production costs, stress tolerance, and HLVd-resistance

PORTLAND, Ore., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis genetics company Phylos® has added 10 Elite varieties to its growing menu of proprietary F1 hybrid seeds. Phylos Elites produce uniform plants that outperform clones and improve the economics of commercial indoor and controlled-environment operations.

Phylos Elite seeds in production Phylos Elite Pineapple Donut variety

"Elite seeds generate vigorous plants that produce premium, standardized consumer products while reducing notoriously high costs of operating indoor and greenhouse grows," noted Ralph Risch, Phylos CEO. "To our knowledge, Elites are the first seeds bred and validated to perform in high-stress, rapid cycle time, controlled environments."

Elite seeds positively impact operations in multiple ways:

Consistent products with reliable genetic and physical characteristics

Greater yields than comparable clonal genetics

Shorter flowering maturity allowing for more production cycles

Reduced hermaphroditism due to stress resistance trait

Lower production, labor, and integrated pest management (IPM) costs

More efficient operations by eliminating mother and clone rooms, plus opportunity for mechanization

Reduced risk of Hop Latent Viroid (HLVd) and other pests and diseases

Great bag appeal and sought-after aroma profiles like cheese, lemon haze, grape bubblegum, tropical, and candy

"Compared to clones, the use of Phylos seeds in our preliminary trials contributed to a sizable reduction in our labor and plant care costs," said Beena Goldenberg, CEO of Organigram. "We expect that with the continued expansion of seed-based grow in our facility, we will see significant and continued improvements to our bottom line," she added.

Phylos accelerates the conventional breeding process by using genetic markers to look for plants with desirable consumer and agronomic traits. By selecting plants at the seedling stage, Phylos can analyze the same number of plants as a facility 50x larger. Successive cycles of inbreeding and high throughput genotyping tools ensure the most inbred, stable parent lines are used to create truly uniform F1 hybrid seeds.

"I am very happy with the results from our trial of Phylos Elite seeds. We are expanding our work with Phylos due to the high-quality flower, comparable yields to clones, and absence of hermaphroditic issues or genetic instability," said Rachel Porter, Director of Research and Development at StateHouse Holdings. "This reaffirms our belief that F1 Hybrid Seeds hold immense promise for the industry, offering a pathway to cultivate top-tier flower while also eliminating the costs tied to stock management and clone propagation."

Phylos F1 hybrid Elite seeds can be easily trialed in the same room as clones for cultivators to quickly see how seeds are the future of large-scale, cost-efficient cannabis production. They are available for trials and purchase at phylos.bio.

About Phylos

Phylos is a cannabis genetics company that empowers growers of all sizes to produce the highest quality cannabis in the most cost-effective way. Phylos supports commercial-scale cultivation with the industry's first Production-Ready Seed™: premium, phenotypically stable, fully-feminized F1 hybrid seed lines that deliver exceptional flower quality, potency, vigor, and yield.

Phylos also leverages its proprietary, patent-pending technology to provide partners with unparalleled rare cannabinoid genetics. It creates natural, safe, and effective ingredients under its Natural Natural brand utilizing its cultivation, extraction, and formulation expertise. Natural Natural THCV varieties power a high-quality supply chain of naturally derived THCV.

