CANNABIS INDUSTRY MOGULS MEET IN MIAMI FOR BENZINGA CONFERENCE

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference , North America's premier cannabis investment and branding event, is returning to Florida for a two-day conference starting on April 16, 2024, at The Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. Anchored by keynote speaker Boris Jordan, the event has over 100 CEOs confirmed and is anticipating more than 2,000 attendees. As one of the most established shows in this industry, the event offers unparalleled opportunities and connections for cannabis entrepreneurs, marketers, and investors to network, learn, and grow within the industry.

Cannabis Conference in April

This year's speakers include Canopy Growth CEO David Klein, Tahira Rehmatullah of Highlands Venture Partners, Emily Paxhia of Poseidon Asset Management, X's Alexa Alianiello, RLNTLSS BRADS' Gloria Govan, Ispire's Luna Stower, Crowe's Tiffany Richardson, Trulieve's Kim Rivers, analyst Pablo Zuanic, Wana Brads' Joe Hodas, Hara Supply's Brian Gerber, Verano's Darren Weiss and Aaron Miles, and many more.

"We have a star-studded conference lineup of active dealmakers and industry luminaries for our return to Florida," says Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick. "I predict $400M of deals will be done at this event. Our Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is the must-attend event of the year for anyone looking to make their mark in the cannabis world. It's the place to meet the biggest industry players and forge deals to drive the global cannabis industry forward."

Conference Highlights Include:

Exclusive Networking Opportunities: With more than 2,000 decision-makers in one room, attendees have the chance to engage in a year's worth of networking in just two days - made easy through our official Event Networking App.

With more than 2,000 decision-makers in one room, attendees have the chance to engage in a year's worth of networking in just two days - made easy through our official Event Networking App. Unmatched Access to Deals: From M&A beginnings to partnership formations, this conference is where the future of cannabis takes shape.

From M&A beginnings to partnership formations, this conference is where the future of cannabis takes shape. Industry-Wide Representation: With more than 90% of the publicly traded market cap in attendance, missing out means missing a crucial opportunity to participate in the industry's most significant conversations and deals.

With more than 90% of the publicly traded market cap in attendance, missing out means missing a crucial opportunity to participate in the industry's most significant conversations and deals. Scholarships for Women-owned & Minority-owned Businesses: In a commitment to diversity and inclusion, Benzinga has partnered with organizations like WomenGrow and Minorities for Medical Marijuana to offer scholarships aimed at amplifying the voices of women and minority-owned businesses within the cannabis industry. This initiative seeks to showcase these businesses on conference stages and in the exhibit hall, providing a unique platform for visibility and growth.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this game-changing event.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference:

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is North America's leading cannabis investment and branding conference, attracting the industry's most influential figures, investors, and thought leaders. It offers an unmatched platform for networking, deal-making, and insights into the cannabis industry's future.

