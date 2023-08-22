Cannabis Market in US to grow by USD 46.9 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Market driven by the rising millennial population in key cannabis markets - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis market in US size is projected to progress at a CAGR of 24.03 % from 2022 to 2027, the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 4,6904.91 million during the forecast period. The rising millennial population in key cannabis markets is notably driving market growth. The popularity of cannabis products, particularly for recreational use, is significantly high among millennials. Their greater openness to experimenting with different cannabis variants, as compared to older generations, contributes to the increased consumption of cannabis products by millennials. For instance, based on data from the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, around 36.4 million individuals aged 12 and above used marijuana for both recreational and medical purposes in 2021. The percentage of individuals aged 12 and above who reported marijuana use steadily grew from 6.1% in 2008 to 13.0% in 2021, driven by marijuana legalization in many states for recreational and medical use. As a result, these factors are anticipated to fuel growth in the U.S. Cannabis Market within the US during the forecast period. For further information on Market growth and size -Request a sample report

Market Dynamics

Trends - The increase in funding for research and production of medical marijuana is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Challenges

The accessibility and high price of medical cannabis are challenges that hinder growth. Medical cannabis is widely consumed in all states of the US. However, it is not accessible to all consumers. Besides, it is not covered under insurance and cannot be sold at local medical pharmacies. Hence, patients need to visit legalized dispensaries to access medical cannabis in a controlled, safe, and legal manner. Dispensaries generally keep records of the storage and sales of medical cannabis. Some dispensaries maintain a list of doctors that allow the use of the product. In many states in the US, such as Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, and Colorado, patients are required to have an active identification card with the recommendation of doctors to purchase and possess medical cannabis. Such regulations can make it difficult for many consumers to obtain and possess medical cannabis. Hence, these factors can hinder the growth potential of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Cannabis Market In US - Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major companies in the cannabis market in US are Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Columbia Care Inc., Cresco Labs LLC, Cronos Group Inc., Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Folium Biosciences, Green Roads Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lexaria Bioscience Corp., Medical Marijuana Inc., MM Enterprises USA LLC, Pure Spectrum CBD, Sundial Growers Inc., Terrascend Canada, Tilray Brands Inc., Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Unrivaled Brands Inc., and Verano Holdings LLC.

Company Offerings

Columbia Care Inc. - The company offers cannabis solutions such as spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed and Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber.

The company offers cannabis solutions such as spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed and Strain, Triple Seven, Hedy, gLeaf, Classix, Press, and Amber. Cresco Labs LLC- The company offers cannabis solutions through its subsidiary High Supply.

The company offers cannabis solutions through its subsidiary High Supply. Cronos Group Inc. - The company offers cannabis solutions through its subsidiary Spinach.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Cannabis Market Scope In US Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.03% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 46,904.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 21.92 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., Charlottes Web Holdings Inc., Columbia Care Inc., Cresco Labs LLC, Cronos Group Inc., Curaleaf Holdings Inc., Folium Biosciences, Green Roads Inc., Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc, Lexaria Bioscience Corp., Medical Marijuana Inc., MM Enterprises USA LLC, Pure Spectrum CBD, Sundial Growers Inc., Terrascend Canada, Tilray Brands Inc., Trulieve Cannabis Corp., Unrivaled Brands Inc., and Verano Holdings LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

