Cannabis payments leader Merrco announces U.S. launch with immediate CBD capabilities

TORONTO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Merrco, the payment processing leader for the cannabis industry, today announced that it has launched in the United States for CBD and cannabis ancillary business payment processing, ahead of legislative changes that would enable Merrco to provide payment processing for U.S. cannabis dispensaries and delivery services.

As the leading payment processor for the cannabis sector in Canada, Merrco recognizes the complexity that financial services and banking, and specifically payment acceptance, hold for CBD operators and all businesses supporting the cannabis sector despite the legal nature of ancillary cannabis business in the U.S. Merrco's laser focus and unmatched experience providing cannabis retailers, producers, operators and those that support them with transparent, compliant and sustainable payment processing solutions in Canada gives them a unique position in the cannabis market.

"We're very excited about our U.S. launch," says Fern Glowinsky, Merrco's President & CEO. "We're known across the industry as the experts in payments for the cannabis sector, and we have an early mover advantage based on the depth of our experience across Canada. Our U.S. platform is ready to go, and we're looking forward to bringing the combination of our extensive payments expertise and our broad cannabis sector experience to the U.S. market. We see this as a tremendous opportunity."

Through their extensive experience managing the complexities of the North American cannabis industry and regulated industry compliance requirements, Merrco has developed dynamic compliance tools and a robust infrastructure that enables the company to process for qualified CBD merchants in the U.S. Based on their ability to support payment processing for CBD products with transparent merchant onboarding, Merrco is uniquely positioned to provide sustainable payment processing solutions.

About Merrco Payments Inc.

Founded in 2016, Merrco is Canada's leading cannabis payment solution provider, bringing seamless, secure payment solutions to the market by making payments smarter and simpler every step of the way. Merrco's solution is embedded across the payments value chain with broad distribution through its strategic partnerships and integrations, and their platform offers ecommerce, virtual terminal, mobile, recurring and card present payment solutions with robust online reporting capabilities. Visit https://www.merrco.com/customers/cbd-merchants/ to learn more about our CBD program in the U.S.

