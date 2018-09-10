Cannabis Software Company BioTrackTHC Completes Official Technology and System Security Audit

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis software firm BioTrackTHC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX), is the first publicly traded seed-to-sale software company to complete a Service and Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) Type I audit. This independent audit of the company's software system and organizational controls provides assurance that controls relevant to security and confidentiality are suitably designed in accordance with standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

"When a company or government municipality wants to outsource functions pertaining to operating, collecting, processing, transmitting, storing, organizing, maintaining, and disposing of information, they are often required to validate that the organization is meeting certain standards. BioTrackTHC can now provide that validation through the work of an independent and qualified auditor," said David Terrell, Chief Technology Officer of BioTrackTHC. "SOC 2 is considered a technical audit, but it goes beyond that by requiring companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures, encompassing the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy of customer data."

"In an industry that is under constant scrutiny, our government and commercial customers can find comfort and confidence knowing that our system design and our organizational controls are able to provide the level of data integrity and IT security that we have always strived for," said Patrick Vo, President & CEO of BioTrackTHC. "Many opponents of cannabis look for opportunities to discredit our industry, so it is imperative that technology providers take steps such as these to validate our efforts."

The recently issued report from KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and HITRUST CSF Assessor, opined that the controls stated in the description of BioTrackTHC's system and organizational controls are suitably designed based on the criteria relevant to security and confidentiality.

BioTrackTHC partners with Amazon Web Services to provide government and commercial clients with world-class cloud hosted software solutions.

About BioTrackTHC

Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc., through its BioTrackTHC division, develops and provides effective, cutting-edge technology solutions for the emerging medical and recreational cannabis industry. BioTrackTHC currently holds nine government contracts and operates across 32 states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Australia, Canada and Jamaica. Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Helix TCS Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX).

About Helix TCS

Helix TCS, Inc. (OTCQB: HLIX) is a premier provider of integrated operating environment solutions for the legal cannabis industry. Helix provides a proprietary software suite and partnership platform to the legal cannabis industry, helping clients manage inventory and supply costs and bespoke monitoring and transport solutions.

