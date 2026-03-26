CANNABIS TEAMSTERS WIN STRIKE AT CRESCO LABS

Workers Secure Better Wages, Health Care, and Improved Working Conditions

WYOMISSING, Pa., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After 20 days on strike, Teamsters Local 429 members at Sunnyside Dispensary have secured a new contract. Sunnyside is a subsidiary of Cresco Labs, a publicly traded multi-state cannabis operator.

"Our members showed incredible unity and determination during this strike," said Bill Shappell, President of Local 429. "They made it clear that fair wages, health care, and respect on the job are non-negotiable. This contract reflects their hard work and ensures a stronger, more secure future for everyone at Sunnyside."

The contract includes major wage increases, improved health care benefits, guaranteed gratuities, protection from unjust discipline or termination, enhanced job security for part-time employees, and additional paid time off.

"The dedication and solidarity of Local 429 members throughout this strike shows the power of organized labor," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "These workers are setting a standard for the cannabis industry and demonstrating that collective action produces real results."

"We've made a real change to our workplace with this contract win," said Cobi Motley, a wellness advisor at Sunnyside and Local 429 member. "For the first time, I feel like we are respected and our future is secure. This contract proves that standing together works."

Teamsters Local 429 represents workers across several industries throughout northeastern Pennsylvania. For more information, go to teamsters429.com.

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 429