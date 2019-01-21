CannAmerica and Invictus Provide Update on Hemp and CBD Joint Venture

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS1) is pleased to provide an update on its binding letter of intent ("LOI") to create a joint venture with Cannamerica Brands Corp. ("CannAmerica") (CSE: CANA) (OTCQB: CNNXF) and CBDistribution Company Ltd. ("CBDC") (collectively the "Joint Venture") that was previously announced on January 7, 2019 with the intention of acquiring hemp biomass for extraction into CBD isolate using purpose-built facilities for large scale CBD extraction.

Invictus is pleased to announce that it has received approval from its Board of Directors to enter into the Joint Venture with CannAmerica and CBDC. Once the transaction is closed, the Joint Venture will mark the Company's entry into the CBD market in the United States.

"This is another step towards building a long-term partnership with CannAmerica and CBDC to grow Invictus beyond Canada's borders into the United States' burgeoning CBD market," said George E. Kveton, President and CEO of Invictus.

"We continue to make great progress with our partners to achieve the goals of creating this Joint Venture and the Joint Venture's proposed acquisition of Z3 Sciences, LLC that was announced on January 16, 2019," said Dan Anglin, CEO and Co-Founder of CANA.

Invictus has also granted 1,090,000 incentive stock options to certain eligible directors, employees and consultants of the Company. Each stock option has an exercise price of $1.20 and is exercisable into one common share of the Company. The options vest immediately and are exercisable over a period of five years. The stock options were granted subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company offering a selection of products under a wide range of brands. Our integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and retail stores.

Invictus has partnered with business leaders to convey our corporate vision, including KISS music legend and business mogul Gene Simmons as our Chief Evangelist Officer. To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint, with three cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations in Canada. To accommodate international sales, Invictus' wholly-owned subsidiary, Acreage Pharms Ltd. ("Acreage Pharms"), has designed and is currently building its Phase 3 purpose-built cultivation facility to be European Union Good Manufacturing Practices ("EU-GMP") compliant. The Company is targeting up to 50 percent of production to medical cannabis. To ensure consistency in quality and supply, Invictus maintains all aspects of the growing process through its subsidiary, Future Harvest Development Ltd. ("Future Harvest"), a high-quality fertilizer and nutrients manufacturer. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value through a diversified product portfolio with over 70 Health Canada approved strains and a multifaceted distribution strategy including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and retail stores. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

About CannAmerica Brands Corp.

CannAmerica Brands is a U.S. marine veteran founded and operated portfolio of cannabis brands with licensing agreements in the states of Colorado, Nevada and Maryland. The Company aims to maximize the value of its brands by employing strong brand management teams, marketing and licensing the brands through various distribution channels, including dispensaries, wholesalers and distributors, in the United States and internationally. The Company's core strategy is to enhance and monetize the global reach of its existing brands, and to pursue additional strategic acquisitions to grow the scope and diversity of its brand portfolio. For more information, please visit www.cannamericabrands.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the Company's plan to enter into a definitive joint venture agreement and the joint venture's ability to extract CBD isolate from hemp biomass are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the joint venture will be successful in extracting CBD isolate from hemp biomass and that the Company will be successful in entering into a definitive joint venture agreement. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the joint venture will not be successful in extracting CBD isolate from hemp biomass and/or the Company will not be successful in reaching a definitive joint venture agreement. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

