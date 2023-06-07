Canned Mushroom Market size to grow by USD 1,796.88 million from 2022 to 2027; the hectic lifestyle of millennials to be a major market driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Canned Mushroom Market 2023-2027

The canned mushroom market is expected to grow by USD 1,796.88 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.57% during the forecast period. Manufacturers' focus on product innovation is an emerging canned mushroom market trend that is expected to boost market growth. Manufacturers are incorporating this trend into their marketing strategies due to the growing demand for chemical-free canned foods. Various vendors now offer cans that are free of BPA, with polyester-based substances coated on the inside to ensure safety and hygiene. For instance, Conagra Brands and Hain Celestial Group Inc. (Hain Celestial) are among the companies offering these types of cans, with some or all of their products available in BPA-free cans. Hence, such factors drive the market growth during the forecast period. View new Sample Report within minutes!

Canned Mushroom Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our canned mushroom market report covers the following areas:

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Garden, Amish Country Store, BONDUELLE SA, Commercial Mushroom Producers Co. Operative Society Ltd., Costa Group Holdings Ltd., DB TOMATO XIAMEN INDUSTRY CO. MLTD., Fujian Haishan Foods Co. Ltd., Giorgio Fresh Co., Greenyard NV, Jolly Pure Goodness, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Prochamp BV, REVANT FOODS Pvt. Ltd., Roland Foods LLC, South Mill Champs, SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, Wegmans Food Markets, and XIAMEN AMOYTOP IMPORT and EXPORT CO. LTD. are some of the major market participants. Although the Growing need for convenience foods owing to hectic lifestyles will offer immense growth opportunities, Fluctuating prices of raw materials will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Canned Mushroom Market 2023-2027: Market Driver

The busy lifestyle of millennials who demand convenient and nutritious food options, such as canned mushrooms, is a major driving factor for the growth of the canned mushroom market. The factor that makes canned mushrooms an attractive option is the air-tight seal of the metal containers preserves the mushrooms' nutritional value, taste, and quality. Factors like longer shelf-life, quicker cooking time, and ease of preparation, with vendors offering single-serve packs and various options to cater to consumers' needs also benefit the market growth. Hence, such factors are potentially boosting the canned mushroom market's growth during the forecast period.

Canned Mushroom Market 2023-2027: SegmentationCanned Mushroom Market is segmented as below:

Product

Canned Button Mushroom



Canned Shiitake Mushroom



Canned Oyster Mushroom



Other Canned Mushroom

End-user

Household



HoReCa

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth of the canned button mushroom segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. These mushrooms are available throughout the year and are widely used in casseroles, soups, and salads. The product description and nutritional information on the packaging can help convince people to purchase these mushrooms, even though many people are unaware of the health benefits of button mushrooms. Furthermore, they also balance the production of estrogen (a hormone in the female reproductive system) in the body. They contain selenium, riboflavin, and niacin. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth for button mushrooms during the forecast period.

Canned Mushroom Market 2023-2027: Major Challenge

The risk of heart disease and infertility associated with excessive consumption of BPA is a major hindrance to the growth of the canned mushroom market. Addressing challenges in the canned food market can be a task for vendors. This is because they must contend with risks such as corrosion of containers and changes in taste and texture of food as it nears its end of shelf-life. Moreover, government regulations can hinder the entry of new players, restrict labeling and marketing, and impose requirements for product information, such as net quantity, ingredients, manufacturing and expiration dates, and storage conditions. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Canned Mushroom Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Canned Mushroom Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Canned Mushroom Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor Offerings

RIBEREBRO INTEGRAL S.A.U. : The company offers canned mushrooms such as whole mushrooms, sliced mushrooms, mushroom pieces, and stems through its brand American Garden.

: The company offers canned mushrooms such as whole mushrooms, sliced mushrooms, mushroom pieces, and stems through its brand American Garden. Roland Foods LLC : The company offers canned mushrooms through its brand Bonduelle.

: The company offers canned mushrooms through its brand Bonduelle. The Mushroom Co.: The company offers canned mushrooms such as sliced mushrooms, mushroom pieces, and stems among others through its brand Green Giant.

Canned Mushroom Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist canned mushroom market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the canned mushroom market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the canned mushroom market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of canned mushroom market vendors

Canned Mushroom Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,796.88 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 6.88 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, The Netherlands, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Garden, Amish Country Store, BONDUELLE SA, Commercial Mushroom Producers Co. Operative Society Ltd., Costa Group Holdings Ltd., DB TOMATO XIAMEN INDUSTRY CO. MLTD., Fujian Haishan Foods Co. Ltd., Giorgio Fresh Co., Greenyard NV, Jolly Pure Goodness, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland Unlimited Co., Monterey Mushrooms Inc., Prochamp BV, REVANT FOODS Pvt. Ltd., Roland Foods LLC, South Mill Champs, SUN IMPEX INTERNATIONAL FOODS LLC, Wegmans Food Markets, and XIAMEN AMOYTOP IMPORT and EXPORT CO. LTD. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

