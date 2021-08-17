Cannformatics and Cannabotech Announce the First Clinical Study Using Cannabis-Responsive™ Biomarkers to Evaluate the Impact of "MycoCann NeuroPain" in Managing Chronic Neuropathic Pain

"We are honored that Cannabotech chose Cannformatics to scientifically evaluate the impact of 'MycoCann NeuroPain'". Pharmacometabolomic data in combination with study participant pain assessments are unique in their ability to provide insights into a product's physiological mechanism of action and ability to manage chronic pain," said Cannformatics CEO and Cofounder, Dr. Itzhak Kurek. "This is an exciting opportunity to support Cannabotech in bringing new hope to patients suffering with chronic neuropathic pain and deepen our understanding of pain related Cannabis-Responsive biomarkers."

The study will be conducted under the supervision of an FDA regulated Institutional Review Board (IRB) in conjunction with Cannformatics' Advisory Board members Donald Abrams, M.D. and Bonni Goldstein, M.D. Subject to receiving IRB approval, Cannformatics will begin recruiting participants for the study. People interested in participating in the study may sign up for study updates at www.cannformatics.com.

Elchanan Shaked, CEO and Chairman of Cannabotech said, "For the past two-years Cannabotech has built a rigorous scientific pipeline for the development of cannabis- and mushroom-based products. The unique formulation that will be tested combines an exact composition of 13 cannabinoids and terpenes with mushroom extracts for the purpose of reducing chronic neuropathic pain without THC-related psychoactive effects. Cannformatics' technology will provide novel insights obtained in a real-world setting, adding an important layer to the high-quality scientific evidence necessary to gain the support of the medical community ahead of a planned launching of 'MycoCann NeuroPain' in the second half of 2022."

About Cannformatics, Inc:

Cannformatics is an early-stage biotechnology startup focused on the personalization of medical cannabis treatment through the identification and application of Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers found in saliva. The company's mission is to deliver recommendations for predictable and repeatable science-based medical cannabis treatment to improve health and quality of life. The company is currently pursuing identifying Cannabis-Responsive™ biomarkers related to autism spectrum disorder in children. Follow us on Twitter @cannformatics. Cannformatics is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Cannabotech, Inc:

Cannabotech is an Israeli biomedical company developing botanical solutions for preventive and integrative medicine. These solutions are based on combinations of active ingredients from the cannabis plant and medicinal mushrooms focusing on two main systems in the human body: the endocannabinoid (ECS) system and the immune system. The Company's goal is to develop products that can be integrated into existing oncology treatment protocols. Cannabotech is developing a series of eight formulas designed to help patients suffering from five cancer types (Pancreatic, Colorectal, Breast, Lung & Prostate), and minimize chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain (CINP) and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

Cannabotech is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Follow us on Facebook @cannabotech.

