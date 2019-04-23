Canntab Advances its Revenue Model with Recent Sales License Approval for FSD Pharma from Health Canada

- Opens the Door for Canadian and International Sales and White Labeling -

TORONTO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Canntab Therapeutics Limited (CSE: PILL) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1) (the "Company" or "Canntab") is pleased to announce that by virtue of FSD Pharma Inc. ("FSD"), with whom Canntab has entered into a collaboration and profit sharing agreement, being granted a "sale for medical purposes" licence by Health Canada pursuant to the Cannabis Act and Cannabis Regulations (the "FSD Licence"), Canntab is close to being in a position to sell its products and generate revenue. The FSD Licence allows Canntab to produce samples of capsules containing CBD and/or THC, which, if approved by Health Canada, will enable Canntab to launch production and sales out of its manufacturing facility located in Room 6 of FSD's Health Canada approved facility in Cobourg, Ontario. In addition, the FSD Licence, when combined with an export permit, which FSD intends to acquire as soon as possible, may also allow Canntab to sell its products in foreign markets.

Jeffrey Renwick, Chief Executive Officer of Canntab, stated "We are thrilled that FSD has received its sales licence from Health Canada, and want to congratulate the entire FSD team on this significant milestone! Once we receive Health Canada approval for our capsules, we will begin white labeling for Canadian licensed producers, including FSD Pharma. Once FSD is able to export, Canntab will be able to sell its proposed products in foreign jurisdictions, including Australia and Mexico where we have agreements in place. We look forward to continuing to work closely with the team at FSD during this exciting new phase of our businesses."

About Canntab

Canntab Therapeutics is a Canadian cannabis oral dosage formulation company based in Markham, Ont., engaged in the research and development of advanced pharmaceutical-grade formulations of cannabinoids. Canntab has developed patent-pending technology to deliver standardized medical cannabis extract from selective strains in a variety of extended-release/sustained-release pharmaceutical dosages for therapeutic use. In doing so, Canntab has developed a suite of precision oral dose products that are unavailable elsewhere in the marketplace. Canntab's primary focus is on providing cannabis-based products to medical professionals that can be used to deliver therapeutic treatments to their patients. Canntab trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol PILL, on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol CTABF, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol TBF1.

Forward Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended.

SOURCE Canntab Therapeutics Limited