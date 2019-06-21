CannTrust Holdings Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VAUGHAN, ON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company", TSX:TRST,NYSE:CTST) announces the voting results on the matters submitted to shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2019. A total of 20,951,261 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 19.83% of the outstanding common shares.

Vote Results

The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Eric Paul 19,477,316 93.16% 1,430,870 6.84% Mark Litwin 19,003,307 90.89% 1,904,879 9.11% John Kaden 20,606,353 98.56% 301,833 1.44% Mitchell Sanders 19,081,091 91.26% 1,827,095 8.74% Shawna Page 20,144,131 96.35% 764,055 3.65% Robert Marcovitch 19,089,468 91.30% 1,818,718 8.70% Mark Dawber 18,993,106 90.84% 1,915,080 9.16%

The results of the vote for the appointment of auditors and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration are as follows:

Motion Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Appointment of Auditor 20,767,348 99.33% 140,838 0.67%

In addition, the Company reports that shareholders voted in favour of the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan with voting results as follows:

Motion Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Omnibus Incentive Plan 16,255,674 77.75% 4,652,512 22.25%

A report on voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About CannTrust

CannTrust is a federally regulated licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. Founded by pharmacists, CannTrust brings more than 40 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare experience to the medical cannabis industry and serves more than 72,000 medical patients with its dried, extract and capsule products. The Company operates its Niagara Perpetual Harvest Facility in Pelham, Ontario, and prepares and packages its product portfolio at its manufacturing centre of excellence in Vaughan, Ontario. The Company has also purchased 81 acres of land in British Columbia and expects to secure over 200 acres of land in total for low-cost outdoor cultivation which it will use for its extraction-based products.

The Toronto Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright © 2019 CannTrust Holdings Inc.

SOURCE CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Related Links

https://www.canntrust.ca/

