CannTrust Holdings Announces Voting Results from 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CannTrust Holdings Inc.

Jun 21, 2019, 07:15 ET

VAUGHAN, ON, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - CannTrust Holdings Inc. ("CannTrust" or the "Company", TSX:TRST,NYSE:CTST) announces the voting results on the matters submitted to shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 20, 2019.  A total of 20,951,261 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing approximately 19.83% of the outstanding common shares.

Vote Results
The results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Eric Paul

19,477,316

93.16%

1,430,870

6.84%

Mark Litwin

19,003,307

90.89%

1,904,879

9.11%

John Kaden

20,606,353

98.56%

301,833

1.44%

Mitchell Sanders

19,081,091

91.26%

1,827,095

8.74%

Shawna Page

20,144,131

96.35%

764,055

3.65%

Robert Marcovitch

19,089,468

91.30%

1,818,718

8.70%

Mark Dawber

18,993,106

90.84%

1,915,080

9.16%

The results of the vote for the appointment of auditors and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration are as follows: 

Motion

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Appointment of Auditor

20,767,348

99.33%

140,838

0.67%

In addition, the Company reports that shareholders voted in favour of the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan with voting results as follows:

Motion

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Omnibus Incentive Plan

16,255,674

77.75%

4,652,512

22.25%

A report on voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About CannTrust
CannTrust is a federally regulated licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. Founded by pharmacists, CannTrust brings more than 40 years of pharmaceutical and healthcare experience to the medical cannabis industry and serves more than 72,000 medical patients with its dried, extract and capsule products. The Company operates its Niagara Perpetual Harvest Facility in Pelham, Ontario, and prepares and packages its product portfolio at its manufacturing centre of excellence in Vaughan, Ontario. The Company has also purchased 81 acres of land in British Columbia and expects to secure over 200 acres of land in total for low-cost outdoor cultivation which it will use for its extraction-based products.

