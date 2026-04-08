Canoe Intelligence and Bloomberg Launch Integration to Automate Private Fund Data Delivery, Supporting a Total Portfolio View

Integration helps asset owners reduce manual reporting and support cross-asset portfolio analysis

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe"), the platform for smarter alts management, and Bloomberg today announced a certified integration that automates the delivery of private fund data directly into PORT Enterprise, Bloomberg's premium portfolio and risk analytics offering.

Canoe automates the collection, extraction, and normalization of private fund data, turning cash flows, portfolio positions, and holdings into validated, portfolio-ready information. Using the Financial Instrument Global Identifier (FIGI), an unchanging, open data standard, as a consistent fund identifier, Canoe delivers data into Bloomberg PORT Enterprise via secure FTP for mutual clients, reducing manual mapping and data entry.

With private fund data accessible in PORT Enterprise, asset owners can analyze public and private investments for a total portfolio view, while supporting Investment Book of Record aligned workflows that provide an accurate view of private funds' cash and position data. Clients can use PORT's interactive dashboards on the Terminal to visualize portfolios, run cross-asset risk and scenario analysis with Bloomberg's Multi-Asset Class Fundamental Risk Model (MAC3), assess performance against Bloomberg's alternative indices, as well as compare private fund metrics alongside traditional portfolio time-weighted returns.

"For far too long, those of us working in private markets have had to manually input data," remarked Mike Muniz, Chief Strategy Officer at Canoe Intelligence. "This Canoe and Bloomberg integration is a more systematic and automated solution for clients looking to refocus on true private fund and portfolio analysis. We look forward to continuing to work with Bloomberg and expanding what this integration can do for mutual clients."

"Total portfolio management requires interoperability across public and private data, from identifiers and positions to the workflows built on top of them," said Brad Foster, Head of Fixed Income & Private Markets at Bloomberg. "Our integration with Canoe automates the flow of clients' private fund data into Bloomberg, where they can apply the analytics and tools they use every day to manage public investments, making it easier to compare, monitor, and act across the portfolio."

"This was one of the easiest integrations that our operations team has managed. Manual data entry for our private fund holdings was consuming significant time each quarter and delaying portfolio reviews. With the Canoe–Bloomberg integration, that data now flows directly into PORT Enterprise, strengthening our total portfolio view and supporting deeper cross-asset risk and scenario analysis using Bloomberg's data and analytics," said Lupita Breland, Investment Operations Manager at Arizona State Retirement System. "We've eliminated hours of operational work and can close our reporting cycles faster with confidence in the data accuracy."

About Canoe Intelligence

Canoe Intelligence ("Canoe") is the platform for smarter alts management. We redefine alternative investment intelligence with AI-driven software that directly addresses the core challenges of private markets. Our technology empowers institutions, LPs, and wealth managers to future-proof their alts infrastructure, modernizing systems and providing a scalable foundation for long-term growth and compliance. By automating manual data processing with AI-native precision, Canoe helps clients reduce operational costs and risks, significantly lowering overhead and mitigating errors. Ultimately, our timely, accurate, and comprehensive data enables investment teams to drive superior investment outcomes through deeper insights and more profitable allocation strategies. With Canoe, it's all about making Alts, smarter. Learn more at www.canoeintelligence.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

About Bloomberg PORT Enterprise

PORT Enterprise is a premium offering that provides more than 800 clients with sophisticated portfolio risk and return attribution capabilities with enhanced customization and batch reporting. Access to Bloomberg's Multi-Asset Class (MAC3) fundamental risk factor models provides clients with the most advanced suite of risk forecasting, including Tracking Error volatility, VAR, and scenario analysis. PORT Enterprise is part of Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions, which deliver front-to-back technology across the investment lifecycle. For more information, visit Bloomberg Buy-Side Solutions.

SOURCE Bloomberg