Canon Announces RF 70-200mm f/4L and RF 50mm f/1.8 Lenses and PIXMA PRO-200 Inkjet Printer; More Info at B&H

The RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM is the most compact and lightweight 70-200mm lens Canon has released, making this versatile telephoto zoom that much more usable for handheld, everyday shooting. Measuring just 5" long and weighing 1.5 lb, this lens is at home on the sleeker full-frame mirrorless cameras. It also sports 5-stop effective image stabilization, which can be further boosted when used in conjunction with a camera featuring IBIS for a total 7.5 stops of stabilization performance. This lens is also part of the top-tier L-series and sports a weather-sealed construction along with an advanced optical design that includes four UD elements for outstanding clarity and color accuracy. Additionally, this zoom features a Dual Nano USM focusing system that is quick, quiet, and precise.

The second lens released is likely an essential for most shooters: the RF 50mm f/1.8 STM . This notably compact normal-length prime is an ideal mixture of form and function, mixing a compact build with an apt f/1.8 maximum aperture that balances speed and size. This "nifty fifty" is also characterized by an updated optical design, which incorporates an aspherical element to promote greater sharpness and accurate rendering. It uses an STM autofocus system for quick and quiet performance and also includes a versatile control ring in its design for direct control over focusing or exposure settings.

Finally, Canon has also announced its newest photo inkjet printer, the PIXMA PRO-200 . This next-gen 13" printer sports a revised 8-color dye-based ink set, which achieves vibrant and accurate color rendering for high-end photo applications. Despite supporting large-scale custom-size media up to 13 x 39", this printer also has a compact footprint to fit right in at an at-home work space or studio. It also offers faster print speeds of 53 seconds for a bordered 8 x 10" or 90 seconds for a bordered A3+, and it supports Canon's Professional Print & Layout Software for an intuitive printing workflow. Additionally, the PRO-200 has a built-in 3.0" color LCD for reviewing status and ink levels, and it supports both wired and wireless connections.

