Canon Announces Trio of RF-Mount Telephoto 600mm, 400mm and 100mm F2.8 Lenses; More Info at B&H

The RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM is the first true macro lens for the RF system and is the natural follow-up to the beloved EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro lens for SLRs. Taking the same short-telephoto focal length but upping the maximum magnification beyond life size, to 1.4x, and shortening the minimum focusing distance to 10.6", this new close-focusing prime also features a unique SA (spherical aberration) Control Ring. A new feature for Canon, this control ring provides the opportunity to fine-tune bokeh rendering: At one end, images exhibit smooth and blurry bokeh and, at the other, imagery takes on a more prominent ring-shaped bokeh. Beyond the optics, this lens has been fitted with an Optical Image Stabilizer that corrects for up to 5 stops of camera shake, or up to 8 stops when used with a compatible camera body featuring IBIS, and the lens also features a Dual Nano USM focusing system for smooth, responsive, and silent AF performance.

Canon RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1634484-REG/canon_5053c002_rf_400mm_f_2_8l_is.html

Key Features

RF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/32

Optical Image Stabilizer

Super UD and Fluorite Elements

Super Spectra and Air Sphere Coatings

Customizable Electronic Focusing Ring

Two Focus Presets

Circular 9-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

For sports and wildlife shooters, nothing beats a fast and long-reaching telephoto prime, and this is where the RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM fits in. It's a versatile focal length with an impressively bright design and uses trusted technology and a proven optical design comprising fluorite and Super UD glass. In fact, if you were a fan of the EF 400mm f/2.8, there are numerous similarities between these two lenses; optically, they're identical and physically, the lens has just been updated for the RF mount. The Optical Image Stabilizer compensates for up to 5.5 stops of camera shake and the USM focusing system yields snappy AF performance and works with programmable AF preset buttons for faster performance. It's compatible with the RF 1.4x and 2x Extenders and works with drop-in 52mm screw-in filters.

Canon RF 600mm f/4L IS USM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1634485-REG/canon_5054c002_rf_600mm_f_4l_is.html

Key Features

RF-Mount Lens/Full-Frame Format

Aperture Range: f/4 to f/32

Super UD and Fluorite Elements

Super Spectra and Air Sphere Coatings

Customizable Electronic Focusing Ring

Optical Image Stabilizer

Two Focus Presets

Circular 9-Blade Diaphragm

Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

Rotatable Tripod Collar

Even longer is the RF 600mm f/4L IS USM lens, which adds a respectable amount of reach, compared to the 400mm, while just being one stop slower. Cherished for working with smaller or even more distant subjects, this super telephoto is a choice lens for birders, wildlife shooters, and some sports applications, too. Like the RF 400mm, this 600mm gets its optics from its EF 600mm f/4L predecessor, including the fluorite and Super UD glass that helps it achieve impressive sharpness, clarity, and color accuracy throughout the aperture range. The lens has been updated for the mirrorless RF mount and features an Optical Image Stabilizer to compensate for up to 5.5 stops of camera shake and the USM focusing system offers quiet and quick focusing performance. Both super teles also sport a rotating tripod mount with a removable foot, both accept the same 52mm drop-in filters, and this 600mm also has the same dust- and weather-resistant design for use in harsh weather conditions.

Learn More on Canon 100mm macro, 400mm-and-600mm Super Telephoto Lenses

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/canon-adds-100mm-macro-and-400mm-and-600mm-super-teles-to-rf-lens-line

Canon 100mm macro, 400mm-and-600mm Super Telephoto Lenses | First Look

https://youtu.be/6bkIG9p1F2Q

