Canon Unveils RF 15-35mm f/2.8L and RF 24-70mm f/2.8L IS USM Lenses, Improves AF with Firmware Update; More Info at B&H

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of Canon's RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM and RF 24-70mm f2.8L IS USM lenses for its full-frame mirrorless camera system. Event and street photographers will find much to appreciate in the 24-70mm workhorse, while landscape and architectural photographers will appreciate the reach of the 15-35mm in such a compact package. Additionally, Canon has released a firmware update for EOS R and EOS RP mirrorless shooters that improves the accuracy and speed of Eye Detection AF as well as the ability to focus on moving subjects from a distance.

The Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8 lens is equally equipped for composing street scenes in the city as it is for rendering sweeping landscapes in the desert. Its bright f/2.8 maximum aperture is supplemented by up to five stops of shake correction to ensure sharp image capture even in low-light conditions and shooting handheld. Canon's Nano Ultrasonic Motor (USM) technology makes autofocusing fast, quiet, and smooth. A minimum focusing distance of 0.92' (0.28m) makes it possible to get up close and personal when composing your foregrounds.

Canon RF 15-35mm f/2.8L IS USM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1502499-REG/canon_3682c002_rf_15_35mm_f_2_8l_is.html

Three aspherical elements and two Ultra-Low Dispersion (UD) elements reduce color fringing and chromatic aberrations while Air Sphere Coating (ASC) minimizes lens flare and ghosting, keeping images sharp and clean. Like other RF lenses, the 15-35mm includes a customizable Control Ring to easily adapt to your shooting style. A weather- and dust-resistant build, coupled with fluorine coating on the lens itself, means it can handle less than ideal weather. Weighing 1.85 lb and measuring just under 5" in length, it is easily portable without weighing you down.

The Canon RF 24-70mm f/2.8 lens shares many of the same impressive qualities as its wider partner, including its fast f/2.8 maximum aperture, Nano USM autofocusing, and five stops of shake correction. One of the most adaptable zoom ranges, the 24-70mm is an ideal everyday lens especially popular among event photographers who must quickly capture groups and individual portraits without fussing with multiple lenses. A minimum focusing distance of 0.69' (0.21m) when shooting at 24mm and 1.25' (0.38m) when shooting at 70mm gives you plenty of room to work with.

Canon RF 24-70mm f2.8L IS USM Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1502500-REG/canon_3680c002_rf_24_70mm_f_2_8l_is.html

The 24-70mm has three aspherical and three UD elements to temper distortion, as well as ASC to cut back on lens flare and ghosting. Like the 15-35mm, it includes a customizable Control Ring for quick adjustments when shooting, as well as a fluorine coating and dust- and weather-resistant build. Finally, it is an equally portable lens weighing only 1.98 lb and measuring 4.95" long.

Last but not least, Canon has hinted that the RF 70-200 f/2.8L IS USM lens will be released by the end of the year, extending the reach of these pro-level RF zooms.

