Canon Updates Lineup Of EF L-series Telephoto Zoom Lenses With The Introduction Of EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM And EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM

"At the core of image capturing, Canon believes the lens is just as important as the camera. A seamless relationship between the two allows photographers to produce emotion-evoking and timeless images," said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc. "Canon is excited to offer photographers two distinct options in the 70-200mm focal-length, continuing to further expand our optics heritage."

Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM

The new Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM features numerous updates over its predecessor, making it an ideal lens for advanced amateur photographers using Canon DSLR cameras such as the EOS 6D Mark II or EOS 80D. Most notably, Optical Image Stabilization is upgraded from three stops to five shutter speed stops1 of correction over the original f/4 lens. The improved IS allows photographers to more easily capture crisp, in-focus images without the use of a tripod. The new lens also features three IS modes, each uniquely designed and suitable for a variety of shooting situations, such as the capture of still subjects, panning or fast moving objects2. Furthermore, the IS operational noise has been reduced, which proves ideal for photographers shooting in a concert hall or on-stage shooting at the theatre.

Additional noteworthy features of the Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II USM include:

One fluorite lens and two UD lenses helps to provide high-image quality

Minimum focusing distance shortened from 1.2m to 1m (3.9ft to 3.3ft)

to (3.9ft to 3.3ft) Super Spectra Coating technology and optimized lens element placement helps minimize ghosting and flaring

Circular nine blade aperture producing a beautiful bokeh quality, ideal for portrait shooting

Lens features 20 lens elements in 15 groups

Fluorine coating on front and rear elements helps to reduce smears and fingerprints

Inner focusing system with Ring Ultrasonic Motor

Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM

The new Canon EF 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM is an ideal lens for professional photographers who shoot with the Canon 1D and 5D series of DSLR cameras. The inclusion of Air Sphere Coating (ASC) technology helps to reduce flaring and ghosting, and suppresses the reflection of light.

Additional noteworthy features of the Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III USM include:

Optical Image Stabilizer up to 3.5 shutter speed stops 1 of correction

of correction Fluorine coating on front and rear elements helps to reduce smears and fingerprints

Inner focusing system with Ring Ultrasonic Motor

One fluorite lens and five UD lenses helps to provide high-image quality

Minimum focusing distance of 1.2m (3.9ft)

(3.9ft) Lens features 23 elements in 19 groups

Circular eight blade aperture

The Canon EF 70-200mm f/4L IS II is scheduled to begin shipping in late June 2018 with an estimated retail price of $1,299.00. The Canon 70-200mm f/2.8L IS III is scheduled to begin shipping in August 2018 for an estimated retail price of $2,099.00^. For additional information regarding the lenses improved performance over predecessors please visit, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OFTBw7-8gdk&feature=youtu.be.

1 According to CIPA standards (focal length 200mm, with EOS-1D X Mark II).

2 When lens is mounted on compatible cameras.

^ Availability, prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Actual prices are set by individual dealers and may vary.

