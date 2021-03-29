Canoo Adds Key Leadership To Accelerate Growth

DALLAS, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV), a Los Angeles-based mobility technology company developing breakthrough purpose built electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile multi-purpose platform architecture, has expanded its key leadership as it advances to commercialization.

"I am excited to announce a seasoned executive team that has built successful private and public companies – and raised billions of dollars of capital," said Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman of Canoo. "The majority of this team has worked together for more than seventeen successive quarters and never missed consensus estimates. As Canoo became a public company and expands from engineering to commercialization, we wanted to bring in an executive team that not only had experience but had experience working together. It's a privilege to work with Renato, Ramesh, Hector and Kamal again – including the addition of Pete and Mark on the executive team."

To transition to a best–in-class public automotive company, Renato Giger has been named as Interim Chief Financial Officer as Paul Balciunas steps down. "Having worked with Renato at multiple companies, I know his experience will be extremely valuable as we continue to grow," said Tony Aquila. "We thank Paul for his contributions, especially during the early founding, successful SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company) merger and through the company's full year 2020. We wish him well in his future endeavors."

Renato Giger, Senior Vice President & Interim Chief Financial Officer

Renato is a seasoned financial leader with extensive experience in both private and public companies. He was on the early growth team at Solera Holdings Inc. and has deep experience in corporate and operational finance.

Ramesh Murthy, Chief Accounting Officer

Ramesh is an experienced accounting and audit expert. He joins Canoo from Ernst & Young (EY) where he served as Managing Director with practice areas in technology, software, and manufacturing with a focus on publicly traded companies.

Hector Ruiz, Vice President Global Strategy, Tax Counsel and Treasury

With more than a dozen years working in accounting and legal for public companies. Hector has deep experience with financial leadership, international tax planning and intellectual property at public companies. Hector was most recently at Solera Holdings Inc., and previously at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Peter Savagian, Chief Technology Officer, Automotive

Having spent many years at public automotive companies, Pete has brought more than a dozen EVs into production. He has deep experience in automotive engineering manufacturing, and program management to quickly bring products to market.

Mark Aikman, Chief Marketing Officer, Automotive

Mark is a veteran marketing executive with nearly two decades of experience on both the agency and brand sides of business. He spent a decade at Daimler AG where he most recently was General Manager, Marketing Services & Digital Customer.

About Canoo

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations and pioneering technologies. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 400 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

