Canoo Debuts Artist "Canvas Series" Starting With Muralist James Goldcrown

"We have always envisioned our minimalistic design as a blank canvas, and we developed the Canoo Canvas Series to celebrate and support artists across the country by inviting them to demonstrate the expressive potential that our electric vehicles offer," said Richard Kim, In Charge of Design at Canoo. "We started with iconic Los Angeles artist James Goldcrown in order to pay tribute to our hometown, and we will include additional artists from across the country who represent a diversity of American perspectives."

Bleeding Hearts/Lovewall Murals

London-born artist JGoldcrown is internationally renowned for his signature murals featuring dripping or 'bleeding' painted hearts layered over one another in different colors. He is often commissioned to commemorate historic and cultural events, such as the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in New York and a recent tribute to basketball star Kobe Bryant in Los Angeles. JGoldcrown calls the murals' trademark heart design universal—something meant to be understood around the world without explanation—that sends an uplifting message of positivity and community in every continent.

His various projects led to his first show at Miami Basel in 2015, where his work sold out in 2 hours. His work, which has become some of the most photographed street art in the world, is currently displayed around the globe in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Shanghai, Tokyo and Melbourne where it has developed a cult-like following.

"The love walls have opened up so many feelings and emotions for people around the world," said Goldcrown. "When I first saw the Canoo vehicle, I thought it was the perfect blank canvas. I loved everything they were doing with all the unique wraps. Canoo is going to be a big deal."

As part of the collaboration with Canoo, Goldcrown visited the company's headquarters in Torrance, California, to draw inspiration for the piece. The 90,000 square foot facility includes an extensive R&D center with a state-of-the-art clay modeling studio, where Goldcrown painted his mural on a large feature wall.

Limitless Wrap Opportunities

The Canoo Canvas Series highlights the company's unique wrapping strategy and its extensive range of possibilities. Canoo plans to offer customized vinyl wraps, allowing customers to add their own personal touch. The wraps will be designed to be easily removed or replaced as desired.

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles, reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – numbering over 300 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular skateboard platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. Canoo expects to launch its first consumer model in 2022, followed shortly after by a last-mile delivery vehicle and a sport vehicle, each built off of the same underlying skateboard platform.

