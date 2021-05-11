Canoo to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

DALLAS, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Canoo Inc. (Nasdaq: GOEV) ("Canoo" or the "Company"), a company developing breakthrough purpose-built electric vehicles (EVs) with a proprietary and highly versatile platform architecture, today announced that it will report its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 on Monday, May 17, 2021. The Company will host a conference call with a live webcast at 4:30pm ET on the same day to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Those interested are invited to listen to the live webcast online here. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly afterwards and accessible here.

Date: Monday, May 17, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

U.S. dial-in: 877-407-9169

International dial-in: 201-493-6755

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after shortly after the conclusion of the call on the same day through May 31, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853 International replay number: 201-612-7415, Replay ID: 13719233.

About Canoo

Canoo is a Los Angeles-based company that has developed breakthrough electric vehicles, that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design and pioneering technologies. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 400 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses.

