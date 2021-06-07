Canoo to Host Investor Relations Day on June 17

Registrants will hear from leadership about technology, business and go to market strategies and see the vehicle lineup. Tweet this

Canoo has developed breakthrough electric vehicles that are reinventing the automotive landscape with bold innovations in design, pioneering technologies, and a unique business model that defies traditional ownership to put customers first. Distinguished by its experienced team – totaling over 500 employees from leading technology and automotive companies – Canoo has designed a modular electric platform purpose-built to deliver maximum vehicle interior space and adaptable to support a wide range of vehicle applications for consumers and businesses. For more information, please visit www.canoo.com.

For Canoo press materials, including photos, please visit press.canoo.com . For investors, please visit investors.canoo.com.

