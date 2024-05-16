Canopy and Flatiron Health Announce Partnership to Streamline Continuous Care Management for OncoEMR® Customers

New partnership helps clinicians standardize and streamline patient care beyond the walls of the clinic, ultimately enhancing patient outcomes

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy, the first Continuous Care Platform for oncology, and Flatiron Health, a leading healthtech company dedicated to expanding the possibilities of point-of-care solutions in oncology, today announced a partnership to streamline continuous care management for practices using Flatiron's OncoEMR®.

Flatiron and Canopy share numerous customers, with triage teams using OncoEMR and Canopy side-by-side each day. Building on the longstanding collaboration between the companies, including recently announced FHIR® capabilities, this partnership aims to expand remote monitoring and triage management solutions to even more practices within Flatiron's extensive network.

With Canopy, care teams remotely monitor patients using Electronic Patient-reported Outcomes (ePRO) tools while streamlining triage workflows with intelligent prioritization algorithms. Practices can also automatically capture reimbursement for this quality care through programs like Principal and Chronic Care Management (PCM/CCM).

Real-world studies of the Canopy ePRO and Platform demonstrate significant clinical outcomes, including a 22% lower rate of ER visits/hospitalizations [ASCO, 2022] and up to a 45% increase in treatment persistence at 3 months [ASCO, 2022]. Additionally, Canopy's Program Management module has enabled practices to enroll thousands of patients into PCM/CCM programs without adding administrative burden for staff.

"Our collaboration with Flatiron Health has flourished, growing our shared provider base by 4X in 2023 and now exceeding 1,000 providers," said Lavi Kwiatkowsky, Founder & CEO, Canopy. "We're excited to build on these strong foundations, expand our partnership with Flatiron, and empower even more providers to offer continuous care between visits."

"Through this collaboration between Flatiron Health and Canopy, we have an opportunity to not only support our provider networks and clinicians - but improve patient care and outcomes," said Nina Chavez, VP of Strategic Partnerships and Alliances, Flatiron Health. "We're thrilled to continue building on our relationship with Canopy and continue to execute against our mission to improve and extend lives by learning from the experience of every person with cancer."

Canopy recently announced new partnerships with New York Cancer & Blood Specialists, Oncology Consultants, Northwest Hematology & Oncology, Pontchartrain Cancer Center, and Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, rapidly growing its network of leading oncology practices. For more information, visit canopycare.us.

About Canopy

Canopy provides oncology practices with a comprehensive platform for all the care that happens between visits. Canopy's multi-channel ePRO and remote triage system enable practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using intelligent software, and generate new reimbursement streams from high-quality care. Canopycare.us

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group. Flatiron.com @FlatironHealth

