Canopy and Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center Announce Partnership to Improve Care Between Visits

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy , the leader in Enterprise AI for oncology, today announced a partnership with Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center (WVCI) , a leader in advanced cancer treatments for over 25 years, to improve care between visits for both patients and staff.

"We continuously evaluate technology solutions to help us provide better care for our patients while lowering the administrative burden for our staff," said Casey Chiasson, MBA, Executive Director of Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center. "With Canopy, we're leveraging best-in-class AI across patient services to achieve this, particularly through remote therapeutic monitoring."

Canopy helps practices manage the growing complexity of cancer care by providing a single Enterprise AI platform across patient services: triage, call center, referrals, and pharmacy. By embedding AI and automation into existing workflows, Canopy enables faster issue resolution, reduces manual work, and helps practices capture reimbursement to sustain between-visit care through Principal & Chronic Care Management (PCM/CCM), Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM), and more.

"WVCI has built a strong reputation as a leader in research and innovation," said Lavi Kwiatkowsky, Founder and CEO of Canopy. "We're proud to advance their mission through technology that enhances efficiency, reduces administrative burden, and delivers innovative solutions such as remote therapeutic monitoring."

Presentations highlighting the potential impact of Canopy's platform on oncology patient experience in real-world settings have demonstrated:

37.5% reduction in treatment discontinuation at three months 1

in treatment discontinuation at three months 22% - 45% improvement in treatment persistence at three months 2

in treatment persistence at three months 22% reduction in ER visits and hospitalizations per 100 patient months 3

in ER visits and hospitalizations per 100 patient months 88% sustained patient engagement at six months 4

at six months Improved early detection of toxicities with bispecific antibody therapies5

Care teams using Canopy have also seen:

15-minute average resolution time for patient symptom reports 6

for patient symptom reports 93% faster resolution of all patient requests compared to prior workflows6

Canopy is contracted with 10% of oncology providers in the U.S. and rapidly growing.

About Canopy

Canopy is Enterprise AI for Oncology, providing practices with a unified platform for all the care that happens between visits and across patient services. Supporting a growing network of more than 2,000 oncology providers nationwide, Canopy enables practices to identify and prioritize patients who need help, resolve their issues using AI-native tools, and generate new reimbursement streams. For more information, visit www.canopycare.us .

About Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center

The Willamette Valley Cancer Institute and Research Center has been a leader in advanced cancer treatments for over 25 years, serving the Willamette Valley and surrounding regions including Albany, Corvallis, Eugene, Florence, Lincoln City, Newport, and Springfield, Oregon. WVCI is committed to offering innovative and integrated care, backed by cutting-edge technology and extensive clinical research. Learn more at https://www.oregoncancer.com/ .

6Canopy internal analysis of partnership data

