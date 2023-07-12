Canopy Connect Joins HawkSoft Solution Partner Program

Partnership allows agencies to collect and verify information from prospects and clients, and integrate directly into HawkSoft's management system.

CANBY, Ore., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, HawkSoft welcomes Canopy Connect into its Solution Partner program. HawkSoft has worked with Canopy Connect in an informal capacity for several years, including a joint project involving API connectivity platform, InsuranceGIG that enabled automation between HawkSoft's agency management system and Canopy Connect's insurance verification system . This announcement celebrates the formal recognition of Canopy Connect as a key player in solving pain points for independent insurance agents including an ever-increasing portion of HawkSoft's customer base.

How it works: (1) Simply send your Canopy Connect link to your prospect; (2) have them sign in with their current carrier credentials; (3) review their insurance policy information and dec pages in the Canopy Connect dashboard; (4) send it over to HawkSoft.

More than eight thousand insurance agents use Canopy Connect to easily collect verified insurance information from their prospects. Agents can send custom links that allow prospects to sign into an insurance carrier and securely share their policy details with the agency. All policy information, drivers, vehicles, and dwelling information can be exported directly into HawkSoft's insurance platform via an API connection through InsuranceGIG. Canopy Connect enables insurance professionals to demonstrate their expertise on navigating risk with a more complete view into a prospect's existing or prior policies.

"We share a common vision of helping agencies grow and removing friction from the agent and client experiences," said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO at Canopy Connect. "That's why we're excited to be a Solution Partner with HawkSoft, which empowers us to deliver great experiences to agencies together."

"Independent agents need to become trusted experts for their policyholders," said Rushang Shah, CMO at HawkSoft. "To do that, agents need to intimately know their clients and their specific risk management needs. Canopy Connect makes this simple by automatically ingesting verified insurance information from each client's current personal and commercial policies. Agents no longer have to hunt and verify data from different carriers and policies."

Agencies that use HawkSoft as their management system can receive 10% off of Canopy Connect for the first year of service. Learn more about how Canopy Connect and HawkSoft work together here:

https://www.usecanopy.com/integrations/hawksoft

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

About Canopy Connect, Inc.

Canopy Connect enables insurance agencies to collect verified insurance information directly from carriers in seconds, resulting in a better client and agent experience. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, Canopy Connect enables insurance agencies, agents, carriers, lenders, and insurance innovators to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services.

Rushang Shah

HawkSoft

866-884-4680

[email protected]

Ray Huang

Canopy Connect, Inc.

[email protected]

