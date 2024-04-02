Canopy Connect Announces New Integration with HawkSoft to Capture and Import Insurance Data

Collect verified insurance information from prospects and import into HawkSoft's management system.

CANBY, Ore., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Connect, a leading insurance data intake platform, and HawkSoft, a leading management system for independent insurance agencies, today announced a new integration. It enables insurance agents to collect verified insurance data through Canopy Connect and import it into HawkSoft to eliminate data entry.

How it works: (1) Simply send your Canopy Connect link to your prospect; (2) have them sign in with their current carrier credentials; (3) review their insurance policy information and dec pages in the Canopy Connect dashboard; (4) send it over to HawkSoft.

For insurance agents, knowing a prospective client's current insurance information allows them to properly advise them of risks and potential coverage gaps that they may not be aware of. The traditional challenge has been in acquiring accurate information—which entails long forms and even longer phone calls to get information only as good as the client can remember. Searching for documents like a declaration page can be equally frustrating.

With this new integration, HawkSoft agencies can use Canopy Connect to have their clients securely share their insurance information. Clients simply sign in with their current carrier credentials through a secure link. Canopy Connect's data intake platform will retrieve policy information, drivers, claims, and more, and easily export that data for use in HawkSoft.

"Getting accurate insurance information is a challenge that Canopy Connect has been solving for years," said Rushang Shah, CMO at HawkSoft. "Getting that data into the system an agent lives in during their business day, without data entry, is what this new integration between Canopy Connect and HawkSoft accomplishes."

Canopy Connect joined HawkSoft's Solution Partner program in 2023, and with the rollout of HawkSoft 6, it is the perfect time to introduce this new integration.

"We became partners with HawkSoft with the common goal of helping agencies grow and removing friction from the agent and client experiences," said Tolga Tezel, founder and CEO at Canopy Connect. "We're thrilled to be able to deliver this rich data to HawkSoft agencies without requiring any data entry."

Agencies that use HawkSoft as their management system can receive 10% off of Canopy Connect for the first year of service. Learn more about how Canopy Connect and HawkSoft work together here:

https://www.usecanopy.com/integrations/hawksoft

About HawkSoft

Since 1995, HawkSoft is a leader in management systems for independent insurance agencies that want effective workflows and a delightful experience for staff and policyholders. Created by independent agents, HawkSoft continues to evolve as a cutting-edge system that powers thousands of agencies. HawkSoft offers the following promise to insurance agents: your investment in HawkSoft will pay for itself in the first year. Learn more about HawkSoft's unique father-and-son story at www.hawksoft.com/story .

About Canopy Connect, Inc.

Canopy Connect redefines the insurance data intake process. The platform gives insurance agencies the ability to collect verified insurance information directly from carriers in seconds, resulting in a better client and agent experience. Through its consumer consent-driven data sharing technology and secure cloud infrastructure, the Canopy Connect data intake platform enables insurance agencies, carriers, lenders, auto dealerships, and insurance innovators to deliver delightful, intelligent, and frictionless insurance services. Learn more at https://www.usecanopy.com

