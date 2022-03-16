Canopy Growth CEO David Klein and Wana Cofounder & CEO Nancy Whiteman to Keynote At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, Miami, Apr 20-21

DETROIT , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benzinga, a financial news and data company recently acquired at a$300 million valuation, announced that the CEO of Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC), David Klein, and the Cofounder & CEO of Wana Brands, Nancy Whiteman, will be delivering a keynote at its upcomingBenzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the world's biggest and most successful cannabis investing and finance event.

The conference will take place on April 20 and April 21, 2022, at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, in Miami, Florida. David and Nancy will open the final day of the conference with a keynote address that will discuss the strategies necessary to win in the U.S. THC market pre- and post-permissibility.

"To realize the full potential of the U.S. THC market, cannabis companies must be strategic in their approach to entry and balance both short- and long-term business needs," noted David Klein, CEO, Canopy Growth. "At Canopy Growth, we're focused on continuing to build an unparalleled U.S. ecosystem through strategic relationships with both multi-state operators and best-in-class consumer brands and I look forward to outlining our approach further during the conference."

"The growth Wana has experienced over the past decade provides a compelling framework for profitably scaling a cannabis company and is a case study in the importance of innovation," remarked Nancy Whiteman, Cofounder & CEO, Wana Brands. "Creating unique and interesting products is a priority at Wana. We also prioritize the development of innovative approaches to market relationships that have set us apart and helped drive our growth. As we move closer to federal legalization in the United States, the insights gained from this approach remain relevant for other brands as they navigate the U.S. cannabis market."

Why Attend

The upgraded version of the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, the biggest and best yet, will not only feature the traditional keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, networking, company presentations, and investor and celebrity appearances, but also a larger exhibit floor and enhanced industry networking opportunities.

Among the top new features of the Miami Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference are:

An expo floor like you've never seen before, with bigger booths and a lot of additional branding opportunities for your company.

A private, VIP area for select companies and investors.

An upgraded system for 1:1 meetings.

More networking opportunities and higher profile attendees than ever before.

"We've seen cannabis businesses raise tens of millions of dollars at our events and this year's meeting will be even larger, with a record level of investment capital and top-notch operators," said Chief Zinger Jason Raznick. "We're particularly excited about David and Nancy's keynote, as the executives share their wealth of knowledge and experience with our attendees."

A Proven Model

After 13 extremely successful editions in Toronto, Chicago, Detroit, New York and Miami, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is going bigger than ever.

The April 20 and April 21 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference will include, for the first time ever, an expo floor to give more visibility to the brands that are shaping this space. In addition, attendees will enjoy private meeting areas, comfortable seating and premium food options.

Click here to register for the full In Person or Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference experience, featuring networking, one-on-one meetings, access to investors, and more.

"Adding and expo floor is extremely exciting for us. We were waiting for the right time to do this; now that we've had many years to curate the best of the best companies in the cannabis space, we feel confident that the offering will be like no other. This, on top of the already impressive speaker lineup and investment opportunities Benzinga always brings to the table," concluded Patrick Lane, Executive Vice President of Partnerships at Benzinga.

About The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, renowned for being the premier gathering of cannabis entrepreneurs and investors in North America, returns for another edition, recharged with an impressive list of speakers.

Check out the full lineuphere.

About Benzinga

Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.

About Benzinga Events

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference series is held throughout the year in North American cities. Each event brings investors face-to-face with top cannabis companies to hear about advancements in the rapidly evolving sector.

About Canopy Growth Corporation

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED,NASDAQ:CGC) is a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company, driven by a passion to improve lives, end prohibition, and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis. Leveraging consumer insights and innovation, we offer product varieties in high quality dried flower, oil, softgel capsule, infused beverage, edible, and topical formats, as well as vaporizer devices by Canopy Growth and industry-leader Storz & Bickel. Our global medical brand, Spectrum Therapeutics, sells a range of full-spectrum products using its colour-coded classification system and is a market leader in both Canada and Germany. Through our award-winning Tweed and Tokyo Smoke banners, we reach our adult-use consumers and have built a loyal following by focusing on top quality products and meaningful customer relationships. Canopy Growth has entered into the health and wellness consumer space in key markets including Canada, the United States, and Europe through BioSteel sports nutrition, and This Works skin and sleep solutions; and has introduced additional federally-permissible CBD products to the United States through our First & Free and Martha Stewart CBD brands. Canopy Growth has an established partnership with Fortune 500 alcohol leader Constellation Brands. For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com.

About Wana Brands

Wana Brands is the No. 1 edibles brand in North America. Wana leads the industry in quality, consistency and potency, providing a range of different options that enable customers to select the specific cannabis experience they want. Wana products offer diverse product forms, a wide range of CBD/THC ratios, as well as a variety of different dosages, onset times and duration of effects. Wana products are available in 12 US states and 9 Canadian provinces, among others imminently coming online. For more information or to subscribe to Wana's e-newsletter, visit www.wanabrands.com. Follow Wana on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram. Subscribe to Wana's Enhance Your Life Podcast.

SOURCE Benzinga