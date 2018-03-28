Canopy Health Announces New CFO Michael Sheils

As CFO, Mr. Sheils will work to enhance a culture of strategic growth, managed costs, profitability, and affordability that reflects Canopy Health's mission.

"Change is nonstop in healthcare finance, and Canopy Health leadership expects a finance team to plan and adapt for the future environment," Mr. Sheils says. "I plan to create a finance culture that anticipates change and addresses it proactively."

Mr. Sheils brings more than 15 years of healthcare industry experience to Canopy Health. Most recently, he served as Blue Shield of California's vice president of financial shared services. During his tenure with Blue Shield of California, Mr. Sheils successfully transitioned the company to the healthcare industry's first cloud-based financial system and introduced a streamlined financial architecture.

Prior to that position, Mr. Sheils built strategic plans, roadmaps, and analytic operations as Blue Shield of California's vice president of business intelligence. Earlier in his career, he held executive positions at UnitedHealthcare, Cigna, Anthem, Inc., and Aetna Health, Inc.

In his new role as CFO, Mr. Sheils says he plans to promote and maintain Canopy Health's commitment to transparency. He also says he will work to build collaborative, proactive, and trustworthy relationships with Canopy Health's partner provider systems, health plans, and vendors.

"Canopy Health's simplified, advanced payment model and shared risk contracts inherently increase provider awareness and cost transparency for consumers," Mr. Sheils says. "As Canopy Health's CFO, my goal is to enable cost and pricing transparency while fostering trust with our providers, patients, employers, and payers."

About Canopy Health

Incorporated in March 2015 as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, Canopy Health strives to provide a continuum of high-quality care across the San Francisco Bay Area. Canopy Health accomplishes this goal through affiliations with primary care providers, community hospitals, top-tier academic medical facilities, and medical groups.

Canopy Health currently includes five medical groups: Hill Physicians Medical Group, John Muir Physician Network, Meritage Medical Network, Santa Clara County IPA, and Dignity Health Medical Network-Sequoia. Together, these groups represent almost 5,000 physicians in the Bay Area. In addition, Canopy Health currently has 18 participating hospitals and dozens of care centers.

SOURCE Canopy Health