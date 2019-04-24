Canopy Health Expands into Santa Cruz County with DMHC Approval

EMERYVILLE, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canopy Health's executive team announced today the Department of Managed Health Care's (DMHC) approval to add Dignity Health Medical Network – Santa Cruz (DHMN) formerly Physicians Medical Group (PMG), the largest independent practice association (IPA) of primary care and specialist physicians in Santa Cruz County, and Dignity Health Dominican Hospital to its growing alliance.

"Canopy Health is excited about expanding its alliance of top-rated hospitals and physicians," said Denise Vance-Rodrigues, Canopy Health's vice president of business development. "Dignity Health Medical Network and Dignity Health Dominican Hospital give our members in the Bay Area even greater access to trusted primary care physicians, specialists, and hospitals. We believe this expansion will help our members access exceptional healthcare closer to where they live, work, or play."

As the largest IPA in Santa Cruz County, DHMN includes more than 200 Santa Cruz-area providers, 42 specialties, and 90 convenient locations. The Canopy Health expansion into Santa Cruz now gives more than one-third of Bay Area residents who live and work in different counties the opportunity to seek care in multiple locations.

"As communities grow, commute times increase, which is why Canopy Health offers network-wide referrals," added Mike Robinson, Canopy Health's CEO. "We want to offer healthcare access wherever people live, work or play in the Bay Area through an extensive network of impressive physicians, hospitals and urgent care centers."

Canopy Health members will benefit from the two institutions' combined strengths and expertise. With the Santa Cruz County expansion, Canopy Health's network will now include 19 hospitals across nine Bay Area counties with access to nearly 5,000 physicians for primary and specialty care.

"This partnership is an excellent example of Dignity Health expanding healthcare access in Santa Cruz County, and we are very pleased to work with Canopy Health to bring this network to our community," said Todd Strumwasser, MD, senior vice president of operations for Dignity Health in the San Francisco Bay Area. "At Dominican Hospital and Dignity Health Medical Network, we are committed to providing the most advanced care available."

The expansion enables Canopy Health to fulfill its mission to deliver refreshingly clear, human care to even more Bay Area residents. The expansion will also advance Canopy Health's goals of championing health and advocating for Bay Area residents.

To learn more about Canopy Health's Santa Cruz expansion, contact Denise Vance-Rodrigues at denise.vance-rodrigues@canopyhealth.com. For more information on Canopy Health's transparent, high-performance approach to healthcare, call 888-8-CANOPY or visit canopyhealth.com.

About Canopy Health

Canopy Health is a physician- and hospital-owned medical alliance that focuses on delivering a refreshing approach to healthcare and providing transparent, affordable care from exceptional physicians.

Incorporated in March 2015 as an affiliation between UCSF Health and John Muir Health, Canopy Health aims to provide a top-quality continuum of care across the San Francisco Bay Area through partnerships with primary care providers, community hospitals, top-tier academic medical facilities, and medical groups.

In addition to its founding members, Canopy Health currently includes five physician groups — Hill Physicians Medical Group, John Muir Health Physician Network, Meritage Medical Network, Santa Clara County IPA (SCCIPA), and Dignity Health Medical Network — Santa Cruz (DHMN).

Canopy Health also includes 19 participating medical centers across nine Bay Area counties — including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma.

About Dignity Health Medical Network

Dignity Health Medical Network (DHMN) is Dignity Health Medical Foundation's managed care contracting entity for independent physician associations (IPAs) in California, providing the support and resources to help IPAs better serve their managed care patients. DHMN partners with providers, hospitals, and healthcare delivery systems to create networks that deliver value for the communities they serve. In Santa Cruz, DHMN represents the largest network of independent primary care physicians and specialists in the county, including hundreds of providers, 42 specialties, and 90 locations. To learn more about DHMN in Santa Cruz, please visit: dhmn.org/santacruz.

About Dominican Hospital

Dignity Health Dominican Hospital has been caring for the Santa Cruz County community for over 75 years. Dominican offers emergency services and is a Certified Stroke Center. Dominican's services include the only comprehensive Cancer Center in Santa Cruz County, a Total Joint Replacement program, advanced neurological and endoscopic services, and an expert heart and vascular team treating some of the most complex cardiac cases in the Monterey Bay area. Dominican has received national recognition for superior patient safety, cardiac care, and stroke treatment from Healthgrades, a leading provider of comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. Dominican has also received several awards for environmental excellence. To learn more, please visit our website: dignityhealth.org/dominican.

