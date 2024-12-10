CanPay Launches Member Beneﬁts Program, Partners with Cannabis Telehealth Platform NuggMD

Initial Roll-Out Provides Beneﬁts for CanPay and NuggMD Customers in Pennsylvania

LITTLETON, Colo. , Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading cannabis technology companies announced a partnership that will make it easier for consumers to renew their medical cannabis recommendations in existing state-legal markets. The partnership is between CanPay, the largest legitimate payment network for cannabis retailers and consumers, and NuggMD, the largest telehealth platform for cannabis.

Under the partnership, CanPay's consumer users who live in Pennsylvania will receive a 50% discount on medical cannabis recommendations when they renew using NuggMD's platform. The companies intend to soon apply it or a similar discount to patients in other states.

This discount is the ﬁrst oﬀering in the CanPay Member Beneﬁts program, which provides unique, exclusive discounts to CanPay users. In addition to the Member Benefits program, the payment network launched a rewards program in 2023 that allows users to win CanPay Points, which can be used to discount future purchases. To date, consumers have received more than $700,000 in CanPay Points.

CanPay's easy-to-use app allows consumers to pay cannabis retailers with a simple debit from their checking account using the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. Merchants with a compliant bank account at a CanPay-approved ﬁnancial institution may join the CanPay network quickly and easily. CanPay's payment solution is built for traditional retailers as well as emerging markets and businesses in highly regulated industries.

"The CanPay network is both large enough and diverse enough that other leading companies are ﬁnding signiﬁcant value in providing exclusive discounts to our customers. We're kicking oﬀ our Members Beneﬁt program with NuggMD, which provides valuable services to medical marijuana patients across the U.S.," said Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay. "We plan to continue to oﬀer new and exciting beneﬁts to our customers through unique partnerships with companies that they know and love."

Through this partnership, CanPay consumers in Pennsylvania will receive a code via the CanPay app to enjoy a 50% discount when renewing their medical cards through NuggMD. The exclusive beneﬁt is expected to run through the end of January 2025.

"We are committed to making medical cannabis recommendations easy and simple to secure because we believe that most cannabis use is rooted in wellness. Our partnership with CanPay reﬂects that commitment," said Bobby Brock, vice president of marketing at NuggMD.

CanPay is accepted by 10 of the top 13 public company, multi-state operators (MSOs). The app's proprietary Purchase Power tool creates custom spending limits, with a maximum daily customer spending limit of $5,000. That's the highest advertised spending limit in the cannabis industry—and signiﬁcantly higher than the amount of cash that a customer can withdraw from an ATM at one time.

About CanPay

CanPay, founded in 2016, is the largest multi-retail and ecommerce pay-by-bank payments network, seamlessly facilitating transactions between consumers' bank accounts and retail businesses. CanPay's easy-to-use payment solution is geared for traditional retailers as well as emerging markets and businesses in highly regulated industries. The CanPay team, with over 30 years of payments industry experience, set out to develop the most stable, reliable payment solution across retail sectors – one that saves both consumers and retailers money compared to traditional payment options, which rely on credit card networks that charge signiﬁcant fees. CanPay's Purchase Power algorithm minimizes fraud, protecting retailers and consumers. The company continues to build its proprietary network of ﬁnancial institutions, specialized technology providers, consumers and retailers – with the aim of making payments everywhere safe, simple, low-cost, transparent and even more rewarding. For more information, visit www.canpaydebit.com.

About NuggMD

NuggMD is the nation's leading medical marijuana technology platform, serving patients in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia. They've connected over 2,000,000 patients face-to-face with their new medical marijuana doctors via their state-of-the-art telemedicine platform. They believe every human being has the right to explore the potential beneﬁts of medical cannabis and are fully committed to helping each patient explore every option in their journey to wellness. For further information, visit https://www.nuggmd.com.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE CanPay