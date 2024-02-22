CanPay Strengthens Technology Behind Its Leading Cannabis Payments Platform

Payments App Provides Most Secure, Stable Non-Cash Option for Cannabis Industry

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest legitimate payment network for cannabis retailers and consumers, CanPay, has enhanced its state-of-the-art payments platform with additional bank linking capabilities that make faster, more secure connections between consumers' financial institutions and the CanPay app. The added security and stability make it even easier for dispensaries and customers to sign up and directly link their financial institution to CanPay's services.

CanPay's easy-to-use app allows consumers to pay for purchases at cannabis retailers with a simple debit from their checking account using the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. CanPay can now enable payments from more than 14,000 financial institutions, with stronger and more secure connections. The platform offers instant approval and activations for new users, and never uses temporary micro-deposits to verify bank accounts. Merchants with a compliant bank account at a CanPay-approved financial institution can join the CanPay network quickly and easily.

"CanPay is there for dispensaries and customers when other payments providers go down. And, as we've seen over the years, that happens with regularity. CanPay's payments platform is stable, secure and, most importantly, legitimate. As a dispensary owner, you won't need to worry about our service going down, and as a customer, you know you can always rely on us being in your pocket," said Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay.

"What's more, our latest technology enhancements have made it even simpler for customers to securely link their financial institution to the CanPay app. This results in a more seamless purchase experience for customers, bringing cannabis retail one step closer to traditional retail. CanPay truly is the non-cash payments solution for cannabis," added Eide.

More than 1,100 participating dispensaries in over 30 states accept the CanPay mobile payment app, including 10 of the top 13 public company, multi-state operators (MSOs). Last year, CanPay launched a first-of-its-kind rewards program for consumers to enjoy daily and after-purchase opportunities to win CanPay Points, which can be used to discount future purchases.

CanPay offers a payment solution for the state regulated cannabis industry and other emerging markets. CanPay started with one goal – to bring traditional and legitimate electronic payment solutions to highly-regulated industries. We've spent years learning about the unique challenges that face consumers and retailers in these industries and used that experience to design CanPay as the stable payment solution they can rely on. With over 30 years of industry experience, the CanPay team of payments professionals is building a proprietary network of consumers, retailers, financial institutions, and specialized technology providers that make payments at regulated businesses just like payments everywhere else. For more information, visit https://www.canpaydebit.com.

