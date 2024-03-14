CanPay Unveils Most Advanced Prepay E-Commerce Option in Cannabis Industry

Game-Changing E-Commerce Payments Integration Moves Cannabis Consumers and Merchants Even Closer to Traditional Retail Experience

LITTLETON, Colo., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest legitimate payment network for cannabis retailers and consumers, CanPay, has launched RemotePay, a new payments integration that allows consumers to prepay for their cannabis purchases when ordering online or through an app from participating dispensaries.

CanPay provides an easy-to-use app that allows consumers to pay for purchases at cannabis retailers with a simple debit from their checking account using the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network. Now, consumers will also be able to prepay for orders with CanPay on participating merchant's websites and apps, either through one-click payments or via guest checkout.

"When we launched eight years ago, our goal was to bring the cannabis industry as close to traditional retail as possible. Prepayment is yet another huge step in that direction," said Dustin Eide, CEO of CanPay.

CanPay, which pioneered e-commerce solutions for cannabis, is able to provide this online prepayment service because it uses the ACH network to enable legitimate and transparent purchases, as opposed to credit and debit cards which are prohibited for use in the cannabis industry.

With RemotePay, consumers get the experience of prepayment while merchants retain control over how much – and when – the purchase settles. Merchants can modify transaction amounts up or down, which is a common need in the cannabis industry between complexities around local taxes, additional merchant discounts and product changes in basket. Merchants will no longer need to cancel the order to modify it, and consumers will be able to change their orders after they've checked out to include more products.

"Somewhere between thirty and seventy percent of cannabis sales made online are modified post-sale. CanPay's RemotePay is unique in the cannabis industry in that it allows merchants to adjust the price to the correct number – either higher or lower – after the sale. It's a big deal for merchants to know they'll be able to keep proper accounting and do right by their customers," said Eide.

FLUENT, a medical marijuana producer and dispensary with locations and local delivery across three states, offers RemotePay through its integration with I Heart Jane (Jane Technologies, Inc.), an e-commerce solution for dispensaries.

"CanPay's RemotePay option is exactly what FLUENT needed to help empower our patients with a simple, secure, and easy way to prepay their online orders. It significantly reduces our patients' wait time during their in-store pick-up," said Vic Bindi, Chief Revenue Officer at FLUENT.

"CanPay has provided our patients with more control and flexibility in the payment process than ever before. We're delighted to see the online cannabis purchasing experience becoming more streamlined, it is just like ordering any other product from one of the big online retailers," he added.

With the integration to platforms like DispenseFirst, I Heart Jane and STRAIN, scores of dispensaries are already offering the benefits of RemotePay to their customers.

Merchants with a compliant bank account at a CanPay-approved financial institution may join the CanPay network quickly and easily. More than 1,100 participating dispensaries in over 30 states accept the mobile payment app.

About CanPay

CanPay offers a payment solution for the state regulated cannabis industry and other emerging markets. CanPay started with one goal – to bring traditional and legitimate electronic payment solutions to highly-regulated industries. We've spent years learning about the unique challenges that face consumers and retailers in these industries and used that experience to design CanPay as the stable payment solution they can rely on. With over 30 years of industry experience, the CanPay team of payments professionals is building a proprietary network of consumers, retailers, financial institutions, and specialized technology providers that make payments at regulated businesses just like payments everywhere else. For more information, visit https://www.canpaydebit.com.

